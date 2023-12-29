Gator Bowl live updates: Kentucky Wildcats vs. Clemson Tigers college football

Making their eighth consecutive bowl appearance, the Kentucky Wildcats take on the Clemson Tigers in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Friday. Kickoff is set for noon. ESPN has the television coverage.

Jon Hale and yours truly will be at Everbank Stadium covering the action. Follow us on Twitter/X at @jonhale_hl and @johnclayiv.

You can also follow a Kentucky football list on Twitter/X by clicking here.

Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Devin Leary (13) passes the ball against Georgia during the game at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga, Saturday, October 7, 2023. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

Kentucky vs. Clemson in the Gator Bowl probably boils down to one question

Gator Bowl predictions: Can Kentucky end season with a win over Clemson football?

Gator Bowl betting guide: What to know about Clemson vs. Kentucky spread, prop bets

Leadership, culture helped Kentucky avoid Gator Bowl opt-outs, but so did facing Clemson

In Gator Bowl vs. Clemson, Devin Leary has chance to end Kentucky career on high note

Kentucky football’s roster has changed for Gator Bowl, but its biggest stars are available

How Kentucky football and Clemson match up in the Gator Bowl — with a game prediction