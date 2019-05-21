Gators, Seminoles extend rivalry series through 2022

Florida and Florida State extended their Sunshine Showdown rivalry through the 2022 season.

The schools announced Tuesday that the Gators and Seminoles will continue their traditional Thanksgiving weekend slot. They will meet in Gainesville on Nov. 30, 2019 and Nov. 27, 2021, and in Tallahassee on Nov. 28, 2020 and Nov. 26, 2022.

Florida holds a 35-26-2 lead in the all-time series that began in 1958.

Florida State has won seven of the last nine, however, including four in a row at Florida.

The Gators won the most recent meeting, a 41-14 decision in Tallahassee on Nov. 24, 2018.

--Field Level Media