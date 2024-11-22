Gatwick Airport evacuates 'large part' of South Terminal due to 'security incident'

A large part of Gatwick Airport's South Terminal has been evacuated after a "security incident".

The UK's second-busiest airport says it is investigating and the incident is "ongoing".

In a post on X, it said: "Safety and security of our passengers and staff remains our top priority.

"We are working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible."

Footage on social media taken outside the airport showed crowds of travellers heading away from the terminal building.

Gatwick Express said its trains were not calling at Gatwick Airport.

"Gatwick Airport will not be served until further notice," it tweeted.

"This is due to the police and emergency services dealing with an incident at the airport.

"At present, the station and airport are being evacuated whilst the police are dealing with an incident. We would recommend delaying your journey until later this morning."

It said local buses were also affected and would be unable to run to the airport.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly.

Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive breaking news alerts on a smartphone or tablet via the Sky News app. You can also follow us on WhatsApp and subscribe to our YouTube channel to keep up with the latest news.