Gatwick Airport evacuates 'large part' of south terminal over 'security incident'

A large part of Gatwick Airport’s south terminal has been evacuated due to a security incident.

The airport posted on X: “A large part of the South Terminal has been evacuated as a precaution while we continue to investigate a security incident.

“Passengers will not be able to enter the South Terminal while this is ongoing.

“Safety and security of our passengers and staff remains our top priority. We are working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

The Gatwick Express also provided an update to customers. It posted on X: “Gatwick Airport will not be served until further notice. This is due to the Police and emergency services dealing with an incident at the airport.”

More to follow.