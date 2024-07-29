Gatwick passengers step over Just Stop Oil activists blocking airport entrance

Holly Patrick
·1 min read

London Gatwick passengers stepped over Just Stop Oil supporters sat on the floor at the airport as activists attempted to block a security entrance on Monday, 29 July.

The group said seven people entered the South Terminal at around 8am and “used suitcases with lock-on devices to block the departure gates”.

An airport spokesperson said: “London Gatwick is open and operating normally today. There are a small number of protestors at the airport who have now been arrested and are being removed from the airport.”

Sussex Police said eight people were arrested on suspicion of interfering with public infrastructure, and “a heightened police presence should be expected at this time.

“The airport is functioning as usual, and no disruption has been caused by protest activity.”

