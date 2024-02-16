Gatwick services halted after person hit by train
All Thameslink rail services between Gatwick and Three Bridges in Crawley were suspended for three hours after a person died when they were hit by a train.
Trains resumed just before 08:30 GMT, but the operator said it would only be able to run a reduced service on most routes.
Travellers are being asked to find alternative routes, with journeys, with other operators accepting Thameslink tickets.
British Transport Police said a report on the fatality will be sent to the coroner.
Southern Railway also said its services through the area were facing major delays.
A spokesman for British Transport Police said: "Officers were called to the line near Gatwick railway station just after 5.30am this morning.
"Paramedics also attended.
"However, sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."
