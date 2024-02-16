Gatwick services halted after person hit by train

Thameslink suspended all services between Gatwick and Three Bridges for three hours

All Thameslink rail services between Gatwick and Three Bridges in Crawley were suspended for three hours after a person died when they were hit by a train.

Trains resumed just before 08:30 GMT, but the operator said it would only be able to run a reduced service on most routes.

Travellers are being asked to find alternative routes, with journeys, with other operators accepting Thameslink tickets.

British Transport Police said a report on the fatality will be sent to the coroner.

Southern Railway also said its services through the area were facing major delays.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: "Officers were called to the line near Gatwick railway station just after 5.30am this morning.

"Paramedics also attended.

"However, sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

