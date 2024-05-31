Gauld leads the Vancouver Whitecaps against the Colorado Rapids

Colorado Rapids (6-6-4, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (6-5-4, sixth in the Western Conference)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Vancouver -129, Colorado +313, Draw +270; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Ryan Gauld leads the Vancouver Whitecaps into a matchup with the Colorado Rapids after scoring two goals against Sporting Kansas City.

The Whitecaps are 5-4-2 against Western Conference opponents. The Whitecaps rank ninth in the Western Conference with 22 goals led by Gauld with seven.

The Rapids are 5-5-3 in Western Conference games. The Rapids are 3-1-1 when they record two goals.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Rapids won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gauld has seven goals and one assist for the Whitecaps. Brian White has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

Rafael Navarro has scored nine goals and added one assist for the Rapids. Cole Bassett has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Whitecaps: 3-4-3, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Rapids: 4-4-2, averaging 2.0 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Whitecaps: Andres Cubas (injured), Sam Adekugbe (injured), Damir Kreilach (injured).

Rapids: Wayne Frederick (injured), Kimani Stewart-Baynes (injured), Daniel Chacon (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press