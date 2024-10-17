'It gave me hope': Two strangers in Forestville bond for life after life-saving kidney donation

The Daily Beast

Former President Donald Trump told an all-female audience he was the “father of IVF” on Tuesday at a Fox News town hall in Georgia. “Oh, I want to talk about IVF. I’m the father of IVF, so I want to hear this question,” Trump said to a town hall attendee with a question about the procedure. When asked what he would say to women who are concerned that Republican abortion bans will affect their ability to access IVF and other fertility treatments, Trump recalled his conversation with Alabama Sen.