Gavin Creel to Be Honored at Public Memorial Celebration on Broadway, 2 Months After His Death

The actor — known for his roles 'Hair,' 'She Loves Me' and 'Hello, Dolly!' — died on Sept. 30 at the age of 48 from a rare form of cancer

A public memorial celebration has been set for the late Broadway star Gavin Creel.

Family and friends will honor the Tony Award-winning actor at the event, which will take place at the St. James Theatre in New York City on Monday, Dec. 2 at 4 p.m. local time.

Names of performers have not yet been announced, but the memorial will be open to the public. Those interested in receiving details about admittance are asked to email their name and contact information to: GavinCelebration@BespokeTheatricals.com.

It's suggested that donations in Creel's memory be made to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

In addition to the memorial, every Broadway theater in New York City will dim its lights on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 6:45 p.m. to honor Creel and the impact he made on the theater community internationally.

Creel was a celebrated songwriter, singer and stage actor known for his Broadway roles in Thoroughly Modern Millie, She Loves Me, Hello, Dolly! and Hair, among others.

He died on Sept. 30 at the age of 48 amid treatment for metastatic melanotic peripheral nerve sheath sarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer that develops in the body's bones or soft tissues, such as muscles, fat, blood vessels and nerves.

He was diagnosed in July 2024 and treated at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City before transitioning to hospice care at home, where he died alongside his loved ones including his partner, fellow actor Alex Temple Ward.



In the wake of his death, many members of the Broadway community have spoken out about their love for Creel, including close friends and former costars Bette Midler, Sara Bareilles, Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Audra McDonald, Will Swenson, Sutton Foster, Patti Murin, Colin Donnell, Caissie Levy, Kate Baldwin, Beanie Feldstein, Donna Murphy, Joshua Henry. Aaron Tveit, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth.

"Anyone who has ever met Gavin remembers a moment (or many) when he made them feel seen and special. A moment (or many) when they basked in his reflected glow. A moment (or many) when that glow made its way into their hearts and remained there forever," Tony winner Laura Benanti, Creel's costar in She Loves Me, wrote on Instagram. "Gavin was the brightest light in any room. Long may he shine."

“There are no words to describe this loss," said Tony winner Ben Platt in a post on his Instagram. "Gavin was my first role model, idol and hero. He showed me around backstage after I saw my first Broadway show. I couldn’t believe someone that supernaturally talented could also be every single person in the building’s favorite human being. I wanted to sing just like him and be just like him.”

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Colman Domingo called Creel "a sweet man" in his social media post, adding that the actor was "hilarious and kind."

"We will all miss him," Domingo wrote. "He made Broadway so very bright. My heart aches for everyone who loved him. ... Give him a standing ovation and throw roses. He did well."

