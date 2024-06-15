Gavin Newsom doubles number on National Guard along border
Governor Gavin Newsom has doubled the number of National Guardsman along the border.
Former President Donald Trump left some of the country’s most powerful CEOs scratching their heads, cringing, or just outright laughing during a private meeting in the nation’s capital on Thursday.On MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Friday, CNBC anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin said he’d spoken to several CEOs who were at the gathering, including many who considered themselves pro-Trump. Among the attendees were Apple’s Tim Cook and JPMorgan Chase’s Jamie Dimon.“They walked away from that meeting, I think, a bit
As world leaders meet in Italy for this year’s G7 summit, Frida Ghitis looks at the history of the traditional ‘family photo’
Donald Trump rarely meets a microphone he doesn’t like, but today the usually volatile former president backed off being bumped off TV by Joe Biden. More than ever this election year, it was a tale of two presidents on cable news this morning. From the G7 summit in Italy and the corridors of power in …
U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore explained why the former president's slur was pure projection.
Anthony Fauci has a new book plan and detailed one conversation with trump where the president said he “loved” him, but also expressed anger with the doctor.
Exclusive: Experts say the former president’s son may have violated the Logan Act during his visit to Budapest this week, Katie Hawkinson reports
Christine Pelosi said the bizarre moment is part of the presumptive GOP candidate's "deceitful, deranged obsession with our mother."
The former president is working directly with congressional Republicans to undermine his hush-money conviction
The conservative attorney also said the race between Joe Biden and the former president appears to be closer than it is because of one factor.
The Republican candidate pushed back at the former president's support -- to Fox News, no less.
Russian President Vladimir Putin promised Friday to “immediately” order a cease-fire in Ukraine and start negotiations if Kyiv began withdrawing troops from the four regions annexed by Moscow in 2022 and renounced plans to join NATO. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected what he called an ultimatum by Putin to surrender more territory.
A lewd insult directed at Donald Trump tested a federal law against trademarks. At issue: can names of living individuals be used without consent?
Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) hit Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for meeting with former President Trump alongside the Senate GOP on Thursday. Cheney, who lost her seat in a primary battle in the 2022 cycle, said the meeting shows McConnell is enabling the former president, whom she called “a danger to our Republic.”…
Canada has levelled sanctions against an icon of the 1972 Summit Series between Canada and the Soviet Union.Vladislav Tretiak — the goaltender for the Soviet Union in the 1972 series against Canada that captivated hockey fans in both countries — is among 11 people sanctioned by the federal government over Russia's ongoing war on Ukraine.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office announced the new sanctions package on Thursday during the G7 summit in Italy. The war in Ukraine is a major topic on the
The Republican Party and its presumptive presidential nominee are struggling to articulate a position on reproductive rights
The Biden campaign wished former President Trump a happy 78th birthday Friday with a mocking list of 78 “accomplishments” highlighting his legal troubles and some controversial moments from his time in office. The list included Trump’s multiple felony convictions in New York late last month, some of his difficulties as a business owner, his handling…
Ukrainian forces have struck a military airfield in Russia, targeting warplanes and glide-bomb facilities used to launch deadly attacks against Ukraine, a security source has revealed. The source said the operation on Thursday night was part of a "sustained campaign to degrade the Russian Air Force" just as Ukraine has done with Russia's Black Sea Fleet. Satellite imagery shared by the source purported to show two SU-34 fighter-bombers at the Morozovsk airbase in southern Russia as well as a white structure before the attack.
The "Tonight Show" host helped the former president celebrate his 78th birthday -- sorta.
The late night host mocked the former president over something he is notoriously sensitive about.
According to New York Times columnist Bret Stephens, writing Thursday, Joe Biden has one option if he wants to secure a “courageous, honorable and transformative legacy” from his time as U.S. president: He should choose not to run for re-election in November.Just five months out from election day, Stephens, a “Never Trump” conservative, listed the dizzying challenges facing Biden at home and abroad as he runs to keep from the White House “a felonious adversary who three years ago incited violenc