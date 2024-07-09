Gavin Newsom offers advice to Democrats concerned about Joe Biden: ‘Do more, worry less’

Good morning and welcome to the A.M. Alert!

NEWSOM STANDS BY BIDEN IN MICHIGAN SPEECH

California Gov. Gavin Newsom last week had some words for Democrats who might be wavering as President Joe Biden weathers a barrage of concerns about his age, following an abysmal performance in the first debate with Republican former President Donald Trump.

“Do more, worry less,” the governor said, in a speech at a Democratic rally in South Haven, Michigan last week.

Newsom is on the short list of Democrats who theoretically could replace Biden at the top of the ticket should the 46th president decide to step down, something Biden has thus far stiffly resisted. Even Newsom acknowledged that Biden’s debate performance was less than ideal.

“Things did not go as well as the campaign had hoped,” Newsom said.

Newsom spoke of meeting Biden last week, and said that the president sought to reassure Democratic governors of his ability to campaign.

“I mean this with absolute conviction, that was the Joe Biden I remember from two weeks ago, that was the Joe Biden that I remember from two years ago, that’s the Joe Biden that I’m looking forward to reelecting as President of the United States,” Newsom said in his speech.

California’s governor said that Democrats need to focus more on the results that Biden has achieved and less on what the political polls are saying.

“Polls don’t vote. You know who votes, you guys vote,” Newsom said.

The governor warned Democrats not to fall prey to cynicism or negativity.

“It’s time to focus on what’s right, time to focus on what’s right about this campaign as well and our capacity to deliver and pull this thing off,” he said.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Donald Trump continues to brag about overturning Roe v. Wade. He calls cruel abortion bans ‘a beautiful thing to watch.’ How dare he.”

- Vice President Kamala Harris, via X.

