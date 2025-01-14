Gavin Newsom Proposes $2.5 Billion in Wildfire Relief, Promises LA ‘We Have Your Back’

As wildfires still rage across Los Angeles and the area braces for more potentially deadly firestorms, California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday proposed at least $2.5 billion in additional funding for ongoing emergency response and to aid recovery efforts.

Newsom, who toured the devastation from the Palisades Fire on Jan. 8, promised the people of Los Angeles, “We have your back,” vowing to replicate the post World War II funding initiative that helped rebuild Europe.

“California is organizing a Marshall Plan to help Los Angeles rebuild faster and stronger,” he wrote, citing the post World War II funding initiative that helped rebuild Europe — including billions in new and accelerated state funding so we can move faster to deliver for the thousands who’ve lost their homes and livelihoods in these firestorms. To the people of Los Angeles: We have your back.”

Per the statement, the funding will support recovery and cleanup as well as additional wildfire preparedness and reopening schools shuttered by the fires.

The governor’s proclamation expands the scope of the current special session, allowing the legislature to approve the funding requests quickly.

Newsom is asking the legislature to:

Add $1 billion to state emergency response funding available to promptly fund costs, which should be eligible for reimbursement by FEMA for emergency response, cleanup and recovery of areas affected by the January 2025 wildfires

Provide funding for technical assistance to local educational agencies regarding efforts to rebuild and repair schools

Increase preparedness by “accelerat[ing] the availability” of $1.5 billion in funding for greater preparedness against the threats of firestorms, windstorms and other natural disasters

Senate president pro tempore Mike McGuire (D-North Coast) said that the state is moving heaven and earth to ensure an expedited and successful recovery and rebuild for all Angelenos.” He described the initial funding as “a down payment that will kickstart the clean-up of neighborhoods and start the process of rebuilding lives.”

McGuired added, “And, we’ll do all of this while investing in legal protections for some of our most vulnerable Californians. Time is of the essence, and we are moving with speed with Gov. Newsom and Speaker Rivas to get folks the relief and resources they desperately need right now.”

“I’ve seen the devastation firsthand in Altadena, Malibu and the Palisades,” Speaker of the Assembly Robert Rivas (D-Salinas) said. “People have lost homes, livelihoods and a sense of security. They are scared and angry, and we must act fast to expedite resources for clean-up and recovery … We must ensure Angelenos and Southern Californians can restore their lives and communities as quickly as possible.”

Per the governor’s office, since the fires began on Jan. 7, California has mobilized more than 15,000 personnel including firefighters, guard servicemembers, highway patrol officers and transportation teams to fight the multiple wildfires fueled by historically strong Santa Ana winds.



Last week, the govenor proclaimed a state of emergency and issued multiple executive orders to support communities affected by the ongoing fires.

On Wednesday, President Biden approved the disaster request. The state also received continued federal assistance to combat the Hurst, Eaton and Palisades Fires.

Meanwhile, Newsom said on Saturday that President-elect Donald Trump “hasn’t returned his calls” about the wildfire emergency. “It’s pretty shameful,” he told Fox LA.

