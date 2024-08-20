Gavin Newsom was a rising star in the Democratic Party. Then Kamala Harris rose faster

The Democratic convention once looked like the next stepping stone on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s march to national prominence.

Instead, it’s another Californian, Vice President Kamala Harris, in the spotlight, while Newsom moves around Chicago as an advocate for Harris’ presidential bid.

He’s touting her at media forums and delegation breakfasts. His big public moment involves announcing the roll call vote Tuesday that once again gives Harris enough votes for the nomination.

But he’s not otherwise scheduled to speak at the convention.

Newsom loyalists insist his national stature is by no means faded.

“Ridiculous,” said Newsom spokesman Nathan Click, when asked if the governor’s national stature has been diminished.

“He’s excited about the ticket and he’s gonna be hitting the road just like he’s been doing before,” Click said. “He’s focused on defeating Donald Trump in 2024.”

For months, it seemed the set-up in Chicago would be different for Newsom this week.

The governor was a major surrogate for President Joe Biden, gaining prominence in Democratic circles over the past year, and visiting heavily Republican states such as Alabama to make the party’s case.

He debated Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who sought the Republican presidential nomination, on Fox News last fall.

He set up fundraising committees to bankroll his efforts, something that future presidential candidates routinely do. He ran ads supporting abortion rights in states restricting the procedure.

Kamala Harris in the way

Harris, 59, always had the potential to get in his way. She and Newsom, 56, rose through San Francisco and California politics at the same time. He was the city’s mayor, then the state’s governor. She was the city’s top prosecutor and then California attorney general and U.S. senator.

Until recently, Harris was not seen favorably by much of the American public. It was Newsom who had the look of a rising star, winning widespread praise among Democrats for his charismatic, outspoken advocacy of party causes.

Then came July, with Biden out of the presidential race, Harris was not only in, but suddenly very popular.

When Democrats gathered Monday for their convention, hundreds of California delegates and guests gathered for a two-hour breakfast featuring former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Newsom was not there, and he was rarely mentioned. Ditto the Tuesday California breakfast meeting.

On the convention floor, there were reminders that Newsom’s time as governor is almost up, as Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, who’s running to succeed him in 2026, spoke to the convention Monday. She talked about how she and Harris met as young women and have remained friends.

“We got frequent lunches together and she was funny and fun. She was also a great mentor,” Kounalakis said.

A host of other California Democrats addressed the convention: Reps. Maxine Waters, D-Los Angeles, and Robert Garcis, D-Long Beach, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Sen. Laphonza Butler, D-Calif. .

Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., who is close to Harris, has a prime speaking slot Thursday before Harris gives her acceptance speech. Pelosi is a featured speaker Wednesday when vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, a former House member, will give his acceptance speech..

Still popular among Democrats

California Democrats insist Newsom remains a strong political force. “He’s an important voice for Democrats here in California and around the country, “ said California Democratic Chairman Rusty Hicks.

“He’s not done, but we’re not worried about that (Newsom’s future) right now,” said Lynn Summers, a San Bernardino County farmer.

Outside California, though, Newsom is widely seen by Democrats as part of a large pool of future contenders.

Making the rounds at daily delegation meetings this week besides Newsom are Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. All were mentioned as possible Harris running mates, and all are younger than Newsom.

Delegates from states other than California routinely compliment Newsom, but politely suggest his time isn’t coming for awhile.

“California’s a challenge and he’s doing a good job. He’s charismatic and at some point the national stage is where he could end up.” said Jeanna Repass, Kansas Democratic chair. But not now.

“I love Gavin,” said Javier Paz, a former teacher in El Paso, Texas. But Butler and then Newsom as presidential candidates would be “too much West Coast,” he said.

Few count him out in the future, but Newsom’s path is now less predictable..

“You have to ask him” about the future, said California’s Hicks.