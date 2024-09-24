Gavin Newsom sides with cops, vetoes California bill banning police use of killer drones

Good morning and welcome to the A.M. Alert!

NEWSOM SIDES WITH COPS, VETOES KILLER ROBOT BAN

California law enforcement won’t be prohibited from using killer drones anytime soon, after Gov. Gavin Newsom this weekend vetoed AB 2681.

The bill, by Assemblywoman Akilah Weber, D-San Diego, would have made it an infraction offense to manufacture, modify, sell, transfer or operate a robotic device equipped with a weapon. It very specifically did not include an exception for law enforcement.

This was the subject of last-minute heavy pushback from police groups, and it’s clear that they have Newsom’s ear. In his veto statement, Newsom wrote that he supports Weber’s intent to place common sense restrictions on drones, but that he reserves the right of police officers to use robotic force.

“For example, when confronted with armed and barricaded suspects, law enforcement agencies sometimes use remotely operated robots to deploy less-lethal force to drive these suspects into the open or protect officers from dangerous suspects,” Newsom wrote, almost verbatim repeating the police lobby’s argument.

Reached for comment, Weber told The Bee that she is “extremely disappointed” in the governor’s veto, as well as his decision not to get involved in the legislation until the final days of the legislative session, when the bill had already gone through the entire committee process and sailed through both houses of the Legislature with unanimous support.

Weber said that she felt “blindsided” by the last-minute opposition to the bill, but that she would be reintroducing the legislation next year.

“And hopefully, people will be willing to come and actually speak,” she said.

Weber added that AB 2681 would have been a first-in-the-nation bill that could have served as a model for other states to follow.

“I just think this is a really important thing for California to do and do it right,” she said.

ACLU California Action, a lobbying group comprised of the three California chapters of the American Civil Liberties Union, also weighed in on the veto.

“Police are meant to serve and protect the public, not wage war against them. AB 2681 garnered bipartisan support in both the California Senate and Assembly, as Republicans and Democrats alike agree that deploying killer police robots on domestic soil is a step too far,” said George Parampathu, legislative attorney for the organization, in a statement.

Parampathu added that in vetoing AB 2681, Newsom was giving in to “the whims of the police lobby and the profits of weapons manufacturers over the safety, privacy, and freedom of California residents.”

NEWSOM VETOES TWO BILLS INTENDED TO EXPAND VOTER ACCESS

Via Nicole Nixon...

Newsom also vetoed two bills meant to expand voting access and resources for Californians — one for incarcerated people and one to create more translated election materials.

AB 544, authored by Assemblyman Isaac Bryan, D-Los Angeles, would have required the state to fund pilot programs in three counties — San Benito, San Mateo and Santa Cruz — to facilitate in-person voting for eligible incarcerated voters.

In a veto message, Newsom said state law already allows counties to set up such voting programs. He also noted the bill was unfunded.

“It is important to remain disciplined when considering bills with significant fiscal implications that are not included in the budget, such as this measure,” Newsom wrote.

Bryan declined to comment on the veto. Racial justice organization Ella Baker Center for Human Rights slammed the veto as “a setback for incarcerated Californians” and “for our democracy itself.”

“At age 18, while incarcerated awaiting trial, I was denied my right to vote even though I was eligible,” said Thanh Tran, a policy consultant for the organization. “No one informed me of my voting rights or how to exercise them. Today, too many incarcerated Californians, who want to make their voices heard, go without the knowledge or access to cast a ballot that will impact their mothers, sisters, and children.”

Newsom also vetoed AB 884, by Assemblyman Evan Low, D-Campbell, which would have required more elections materials for non-English speaking citizens.

“While I support the author’s goal of expanding language access and resources in our elections, this bill would create new, ongoing general fund cost pressures in the tens of millions of dollars not included in the 2024 Budget Act,” the governor wrote.

Low’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

‘YES ON PROP. 35’ LAUNCHES STATEWIDE AD CAMPAIGN

The Yes On Prop. 35 campaign is going big in the final weeks leading to the November election, with a statewide ad buy that will run on broadcast, cable, streaming and digital platforms.

The pair of ads are titled “Protect Access to Care” and “Planned Parenthood Urges Yes on 35.”

Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California is a supporter of the measure, and PPAC President Jodi Hicks is the campaign co-chair.

“As we near Election Day, it’s more important than ever to ensure that voters understand the importance of passing Prop 35 to help protect and expand access to health care for the 15 million Californians who rely on Medi-Cal and all Californians,” Hicks said in a statement.

Proposition 35 would make permanent the tax on health insurance plans known as a Managed Care Organization Provider Tax, or an MCO tax for short.

Newsom spoke out against Prop. 35 at a recent press conference, blasting the multi-billion-dollar price tag.

“There’s this (Managed Care Organization) tax that’s going to cost the taxpayers $11.9 billion,” he said. “...I hope people read what’s on the ballot.”

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I will never forget an instance of being on my front lawn and having somebody text me from an unknown number with a creepy note that they were watching me. Since being elected to the Assembly my staff, my family and I continue to be the target of threatening phone calls. This includes one individual hoping my children are kidnapped. Safety should never be something we sacrifice for the good of serving our community. I’m proud to have led this bill to make safety more accessible for those pursuing public service.”

- Assemblywoman Mia Bonta, D-Alameda, in a statement announcing the signing of her bill AB 2041, which expands political candidates’ ability to hire security for them, their staff and their families.

