Gavin Rossdale Explains Why He Has 'Shame' Over Divorce From Gwen Stefani

Gavin Rossdale is getting candid about shame.

The Bush frontman, who was previously married to Gwen Stefani, opened up about their split during an appearance on Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ podcast, “Amy & T.J.,” on Wednesday.

“I never thought I’d ever get divorced. So if there’s a simple shame in my life, it’s that,” Rossdale told the hosts, adding later on in the episode that the divorce was a “very contentious, hugely emotional, flared-up situation.”

Rossdale said that he does “feel bad for my kids,” as divorce can be “quite debilitating” for young ones.

“I wish I could have found a way to not have that in their lives. It wasn’t fun for me to come from a broken home,” the musician shared.

“I think that there’s no accidents in life, so you are where you’re meant to be ― so I don’t live in regret,” he explained, declaring that “life just unfolds how it should, whether that’s comfortable or uncomfortable.”

Rossdale and Stefani were married for nearly 13 years, and share three children together: Kingston, Zuma and Apollo. When the musical couple split, it was rumored that Rossdale was allegedly having an affair with the children’s nanny. Robach and Holmes have both been publicly accused of infidelity in their previous marriages.

Despite Rossdale and Stefani’s breakup, the British musician still sounds like he wishes the two had a better relationship.

“When you see the kids, sometimes there’s a loss,” he said. “It’d be nice if there was a sort of more of a connection with the person who made them with me.”

And while he may have regrets about how things ended, he’s determined to not drag his ex-wife publicly.

“I’m handcuffed because I would never want to overly say anything negative about their mom,” he said. “That’s just not right. I just had to kind of take it and just be present for my kids.”

Stefani has also not publicly shared too many details about the divorce, as much as she might want to.

“If I could, I would just tell you everything, and you would just be in shock. It’s a really good, juicy story,” the “No Doubt” frontwoman told The New York Times back in 2016.

The “Used To Love You” singer has remarried since her split. She tied the knot with her former “Voice” co-host, country singer Blake Shelton, in July 2021.

