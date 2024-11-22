Gavin and Stacey gang in first official photo

The boys - and girls - are back in town: Smithy, Gavin, Stacey and Nessa reunite for the 2024 Christmas special [BBC/Fulwell73 & Tidy Productions/Tom Jackson]

Gavin and Stacey and the rest of the gang from both Barry and Billericay are back together in a new image released ahead of the upcoming BBC finale of the hit comedy series.

Smithy, played by James Corden, and Mathew Horne as Gavin are leaning against a brick wall alongside Joanna Page's Stacey, and Nessa, the role taken by Ruth Jones.

The final episode, which will air on BBC One on Christmas Day, was announced earlier this year.

The image is a callback to the photos in the south Wales seaside resort of Barry Island that were taken for the first series of Gavin and Stacey 17 years ago.

The way they were: The four main cast members in the official photo before the first episode 17 years ago [BBC/Baby Cow Productions/Neil Bennett]

A lot has changed since then. The last time we saw them was five years ago in the 2019 Christmas special, when Nessa went down on one knee, asking Smithy to marry her.

But a big question remains. Did he say yes?

Well... the sharp-eyed among you may have noticed that in the latest photo Nessa does not seem to be wearing a wedding ring. But is this a before or after picture, and is Nessa a wedding ring kinda gal anyway?

"In Barry, Bryn's packing the Picasso in readiness for a trip to Essex," reads the official synopsis.

"Stacey and Gavin are looking for new ways to spice up their 17-year marriage and Gwen is behaving most strangely. Nessa's started a new business venture and Neil the baby's about to begin an apprenticeship with his dad."

Smithy's iconic car was revealed by Corden on the first day of filming the latest Gavin and Stacey Christmas special.

Now it looks as though he and Nessa's son will be helping out with the "tilin, roofin, plasterin, and feng shui".

"Over in Billericay Pam is stressing out at the prospect of playing hostess, not helped by a newly retired Mick practising his golf swings in the living room and there have been more ups and downs in Pete and Dawn's relationship."

And, most importantly, the Gavin and Stacey team has teased that we might finally find out what happened on that fishing trip.

This is the first official image from the Gavin and Stacey finale since filming wrapped in October.

The cast delighted fans for several weeks as they took to the streets of Barry, as well as appearing on the seafront at Barry Island to film the upcoming special.

The final episode of Gavin and Stacey will air on BBC iPlayer and BBC One on 25 December.