Gavin & Stacey stars Joanna Page and Ruth Jones reunite on Christmas special set

Filming has begun on the final ever episode of the BBC sitcom

Gavin & Stacey actors Ruth Jones and Joanna Page were seen filming together on Barry Island. (Wales News Photos)

The cast of Gavin & Stacey have reunited on set for the iconic BBC show's upcoming Christmas special, new set photos reveal.

Joanna Page, Ruth Jones and James Corden were seen together on Barry Island, Wales, to shoot outdoor scenes together along the pier. Corden spent time behind the scenes with the camera crew, while Page and Jones were busy filming together on Tuesday, 3 September.

What's occurring? Well, from the looks of it Nessa (Jones) has a new venture as a rickshaw driver and she was seen pedalling along the pier with Page's Stacey in tow. The pair were filmed chatting together before Nessa whipped out a harmonica to use whilst cycling — Why? Well viewers will just have to tune in at Christmas to find out.

From the looks of it Nessa (Ruth Jones) has a new venture as a rickshaw driver and she was seen pedalling along the pier with Joanna Page's Stacey in tow. (Wales News Photos)

Stacey wasn't Nessa's only customer of the day it seems because Jones was also seen pedalling other people around the Welsh town during the shoot. Corden, for his part, was seen with headphones on while standing alongside the crew, apparently ensuring everything went smoothly for the shoot.

Jones' character was seen in her signature gothic ensemble, which matched a sleeveless biker jacket with a black lace top, skirt and bright pink undershirt together. The actor also donned Nessa's classic bob for the shoot, suggesting that the character hasn't gone through too much of a change since viewers last saw her.

Page, meanwhile, embodied Stacey once more by wearing a colourful floral dress, denim jacket, and brown suede boots.

Gavin and Stacey (Wales News Photos) Ruth Jones and Joanna Page filming together for Gavin and Stacey. (Wales News Photos)

The BBC show's return has been hotly anticipated for some time, with plans for the last ever episode finally confirmed in May 2024. The story will follow on from the events of the 2019 special, which saw Nessa confess her love to Smithy and propose to him (Corden).

While the scenes that were shot outside were not directly linked to this shocking cliffhanger, viewers will soon learn what happened between Nessa and Smithy in the aftermath.

James Corden was also seen on set, spending time behind-the-scenes to watch as the new scenes were being filmed (Wales News Photos)

Fans of the show will also get to see how Gavin & Stacey have fared, as the 2019 special revealed the duo had welcomed three children, Harri, Caitlin and Megan, but that Stacey was worried they'd lost the spark in their relationship.

Though Mathew Horne was not seen on set with Jones, Page and Corden, it is expected that he will return to his iconic role for the festival special. Other actors expected to return for the final episode include Rob Brydon, Larry Lamb, and Larry Lamb.

Gavin & Stacey's final episode premieres on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day.