Gavin & Stacey to return for 'last ever episode' on Christmas Day, James Corden announces

Hit sitcom Gavin & Stacey will return for its "last ever episode" on Christmas Day, James Corden has announced.

Corden posted a picture on his Instagram of himself and co-creator Ruth Jones holding a script.

The text on its cover reads: "Gavin & Stacey: the finale. Written by James Corden and Ruth Jones 2024."

In the caption, Corden added "Some news...It's official!"

"We have finished writing the last ever episode of Gavin & Stacey. See you on Christmas Day, BBC One. Love Ruth and James."

The series, primarily filmed in South Wales, first aired in 2007 and lasted for three series, before returning for a special in 2019.

The comedy series follows the blossoming romance of Gavin Shipman (Matthew Horne) and Stacey West (Joanna Page).

Corden and Jones appear as their respective best friends Smithy and Nessa.

Other stars include Rob Brydon, Melanie Walters, Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb.

A Christmas Day return for the series had been rumoured earlier this year after reports in US media.

Jones had previously denied the claims, but now the show's comeback has been officially confirmed.

The last special ended on a clifhanger as audiences eagerly awaited Smithy's response to Nessa's proposal.

The 2019 special was watched by around 18 million viewers.