Gavin and Stacey tops Christmas Day TV ratings

The Gavin and Stacey finale attracted an average of 12.3 million TV viewers - the largest Christmas Day audience in more than a decade, overnight data shows.

The new Wallace and Gromit film also attracted a large audience, with more than 9 million viewers tuning in to watch the latest instalment.

Nearly 7 million people watched the King's Christmas message on the BBC, ITV and Sky News.

All figures are based on "overnight" TV ratings - which do not include viewers who watch Christmas specials on catch-up services during the rest of the festive period.

The finale of Gavin and Stacey was the most watched show on Christmas Day since the previous Wallace and Gromit film in 2008.

An average of 14.3 million viewers tuned in to watch the animated duo that year in A Matter Of Loaf And Death.

This year's new Gavin and Stacey episode followed on from an incredible cliffhanger which saw Nessa, played by Ruth Jones, get down on one knee in front of Smithy, played by James Corden, and ask him to marry her.

Millions of viewers had been left wondering if he said yes since the previous Christmas special in 2019.

The hit BBC sitcom attracted huge viewing numbers that year, with 11.6 million people watching the special.

More than 9 million viewers enjoyed watching Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl [BBC/Aardman Animations/Richard Davies/Stuart Collis]

Charlotte Moore, the BBC's Chief Content Officer, said Jones and Corden created a "magical finale that fans will treasure forever."

"Their exquisitely written comedy creation is a show all about family, love and joy and it proved to be the unmissable TV event of the year", she added.

This year's viewing figures were a success for the BBC, with all 10 most watched Christmas Day shows being screened on BBC One for the first time ever.

Despite well-loved Coronation Street character Gail Platt bidding farewell after 50 years, the ITV soap failed to make the top 10, attracting 2.41 million viewers in the overnight ratings.

However, the programme had been released on ITVX for viewers who wanted to watch the episode earlier in the day, which is likely to have impacted numbers.

BBC soap EastEnders split its Christmas Day into two episodes, recording more than 8 million viewers and reaching fifth and eighth in the ratings list.

Perennial favourite Call the Midwife came in fourth place.

Doctor Who, Strictly Come Dancing's festive edition, the animated film Tiddler and a special of the Weakest Link also featured in the top 10.

Top 10 most watched Christmas Day TV shows

Gavin & Stacey 12.32m Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl 9.38m The King (BBC, ITV, BBC News and Sky News) 6.82m (not including other channels) Call The Midwife 4.42m EastEnders 4.39m Doctor Who 4.11m Strictly Come Dancing 4.05m EastEnders 3.98m Tiddler 3.23m The Weakest Link 3.05m

Source: BARB overnight figures