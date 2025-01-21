Gaza Aid Delivery 'Ramping Up' After Ceasefire, UN Agency Says

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Monday, January 20, that aid delivery into Gaza was “ramping up” in the wake of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

This footage was captured by Nedal Ahmed, who said that it showed trucks in and around Rafah on January 20.

The same day, the OCHA said 915 trucks crossed into Gaza.

The delivery of aid in Gaza has faced logistical and law-and-order challenges, UN agencies have said.

In December, the OCHA said that of the 569 “humanitarian movements” coordinated with Israeli authorities across Gaza, 224 were denied access, 103 faced impediments, and 53 cancelled due to “logistical and security challenges”.

In November 2024, UNRWA said 90 percent of aid trucks – 98 of 109 – at the Kerem Shalom/Karem Abu Salem crossing between Egypt and Rafah were “looted”. Credit: Nedal Ahmed via Storyful