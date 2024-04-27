Gaza aid flotilla grounded after flags removed, activists say

STORY: "On Friday afternoon, before the inspection was even completed, The Guinea-Bissau International Ships Registry (GBISR), in a blatantly political move, informed the Freedom Flotilla Coalition that it had withdrawn the Guinea Bissau flag from two of the Freedom Flotilla's ships, one of which is our cargo ship," said activist and human rights lawyer Huwaida Arraf.

The ships were due to sail on Friday with more than 5,000 tonnes of aid cargo, she added.

Reuters has requested comment from The Guinea-Bissau International Ships Registry regarding the outcome of the inspection and reason for removal of the flags from two ships.

Turkish Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) is the primary organizer of the civilian Freedom Flotilla Coalition which is comprised of human rights activists, including lawyers, doctors, and nurses who came together to deliver aid directly to Gaza.

Health authorities in Gaza said on Thursday (April 25) that Israel has killed at least 34,305 Palestinians in its assault on the enclave. Israel is retaliating against an Oct. 7 Hamas attack that killed 1,200 people and led to 253 taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies.