Gaza aid worker strikes ‘can never happen again’, warns Blinken

An Israeli police officer detains a Muslim worshipper outside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound for the last Friday prayers of Ramadan - Ohad Zwigenberg/AP

Israel’s drone strike that killed seven aid workers in Gaza earlier this week “can never happen again”, Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, has warned.

“It’s very important that Israel is taking full responsibility for this incident. It’s also important that it appears to be taking steps to hold those responsible accountable,” Mr Blinken said. “Even more important is that steps are being taken going forward to ensure that something like this can never happen again.”



His comments came after Israel dismissed two senior army officers following an initial report into the killings of the World Central Kitchen employees, including three Britons, that found that there had been a “serious failure”.



Israel early this morning approved reopening multiple crossings into Gaza following US demands to allow aid deliveries into the famine-threatened region.

03:35 PM BST

Halt UK arms sales to Israel immediately, says Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, has called for an immediate halt of UK arms sales to Israel amid public outcry over an IDF strike that killed seven aid workers in Gaza.

“The Government should be pausing all sales of arms to Israel,” Mr Khan says in an interview with PoliticsJOE. “[UK] Prime Minister Rishi Sunak claims to be chums, best friends, [have a] special relationship with [Israeli prime minister] Benjamin Netanyahu. Where is the evidence we’re using that influence to put pressure on the Israeli government?

“I worry every hour this war goes on — forget every day — more innocent people are dying,” Mr Khan added. “Foreign aid workers are now being killed by the IDF, it’s got to stop.”

03:32 PM BST

Israel sacks two senior officers over aid worker killings

The IDF’s chief of staff has dismissed two senior officers after an initial report into the killings of seven aid workers in Gaza found that there had been a “serious failure”.

“The investigation’s findings indicate that the incident should not have occurred. Those who approved the strike were convinced that they were targeting armed Hamas operatives and not World Central Kitchen employees,” the report said.

Two officers - one a Colonel and the other a Major - will be dismissed from their positions, while a third officer will be reprimanded for his “overall responsibility for the incident”.

“The strike on the aid vehicles is a grave mistake stemming from a serious failure due to a mistaken identification, errors in decision-making, and an attack contrary to the standard operating procedures.”

The incident on Monday sparked international outrage and put Israel on the defensive about its conduct in the war against Hamas, particularly the high number of civilian deaths in Gaza.

03:26 PM BST

Israeli hostage killed by IDF helicopter gunship, inquiry finds

One of the hostages captured by Hamas gunmen on Oct 7 was probably killed by an Israeli helicopter gunship responding to the attack, the military reported.

Efrat Katz, a resident of Kibbutz Nir Oz, a community near the Gaza border, was taken hostage when Hamas militants carried out a cross-border series of terrorist attacks in which 1,200 people were killed.

An inquiry into the events surrounding the kidnapping found that a helicopter gunship fired at the vehicle in which gunmen were travelling that likely contained hostages.

“As a result of the fire, most of the terrorists manning the vehicle were killed, and most likely, Efrat Katz ... was killed as well,” the army said in a statement. “The commander of the air force did not find fault in the operation by the helicopter crew, who operated in compliance with the orders in a complex reality of war.”

02:58 PM BST

Ben Gvir slams dismissal of IDF officers over deadly strike on Gaza aid convoy

Itamar Ben Gvir, Israel’s hard-Right national security minister, has slammed the decision to dismiss two officers for their involvement in a botched drone strike that killed a group of aid workers in Gaza earlier this week.

“The chief of staff’s decision to remove senior officers amounts to the abandonment of troops in the middle of a war,” he posted on Twitter, adding that it was a “grave mistake that conveys weakness”.

Mr Ben Gvir went on to say that even if mistakes were made, during a war “soldiers should be supported and certainly not made to stand trial in a field court”.

An IDF investigation, published earlier today, found that the strike was ordered against the convoy of World Central Kitchen vehicles after officers suspected they carried a Hamas gunman.

02:16 PM BST

Israel has ‘no more excuses’ to delay Gaza aid, says Germany

Israel has “no more excuses” to delay aid getting into Gaza, Annalena Baerbock, the German foreign minister has said, after the Israeli government announced this morning that it will open more aid routes into the Strip following White House threats.

“The people in Gaza need every aid package now… We expect the Israeli government to implement its announcements quickly,” Ms Baerbock wrote on Twitter. “No more excuses.”

Her comments came in the wake of global outcry over the killing of aid workers in Gaza as humanitarian agencies warn the region teeters on the brink of famine.

01:47 PM BST

Israel apologised over Polish aid worker killed in Gaza, says Warsaw

Israel’s ambassador apologised after an Israeli air strike killed a Polish aid worker in Gaza this week, Warsaw has said.

“I handed over a note of protest to the ambassador. The ambassador apologised for this event, which has no precedent in the history of the civilized world,” Andrzej Szejna, Poland’s deputy foreign minister, said during a press conference.

Mr Szejna said disciplinary measures against the soldiers responsible for the botched Israeli strike that killed seven aid workers would not be enough, and he demanded that Poland be involved in an investigation into the incident.

“There should be an investigation under the supervision of the victims’ countries under criminal law into this event, which bears the hallmarks of murder,” he said. Mr Szejna added that the family of Damian Sobol, the Polish World Central Kitchen worker who was killed in the strike, should also be offered compensation.

“The information we received so far [from Israel] is not satisfactory but we see this meeting as a change of tone,” he said.

01:27 PM BST

Mapped: Gaza aid crossings

01:07 PM BST

Gaza aid worker killings ‘may amount to war crimes’, says UN

Attacks against people involved in humanitarian assistance may amount to war crimes, the UN has said, following a deadly strike by Israel against aid workers in the Gaza Strip.

“Attacking people or objects involved in humanitarian assistance may amount to a war crime,” Jeremy Laurence, a UN Human Rights Office spokesman said. “As the High Commissioner has repeatedly stated, impunity must end.”

Mr Laurence said the recent Israeli strike that killed seven World Central Kitchen aid workers, leading to international outcry, “underline the horrific conditions under which humanitarian workers are operating in Gaza”.

He added that the suspension of aid delivery and distribution by NGOs including World Central Kitchen in the wake of the killings increased the “already real risk of more deaths from famine and disease at larger scale”.

12:43 PM BST

Israel was targeting ‘Hamas gunman’ when it killed Gaza aid workers

Israel has said it was targeting a “Hamas gunman” when it killed seven aid workers in Gaza.

The victims - including three Britons - were killed in a series of strikes by an Israeli drone as they ran for their lives between their three vehicles, the military said.

The drone team who killed them made an “operational misjudgement of the situation” after spotting a suspected Hamas gunman shooting from the top of one of the aid trucks they were escorting, an internal Israeli military inquiry found.

Senior Israeli officers showed reporters clips from drone footage of what they said was a “Hamas operative” joining the World Central Kitchen (WCK) aid group convoy.

Although the roofs of the three aid workers’ vehicles were emblazoned with large WCK logos, retired Israeli general Yoav Har-Even, who is leading the investigation, said the drone’s camera could not see them in the dark. “This was a key factor in the chain of events,” he said.

12:23 PM BST

US plans to label goods from Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank

Washington is drawing up plans to require goods produced by Jewish settlements in the West bank to be labelled as coming from there, US officials have said, in a further sign of White House frustration with Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

The Biden administration nearly announced the step last month after Bezalel Smotrich, Israel’s hard-Right finance minister, announced the largest seizure of West Bank land in decades, the Financial Times reported.

The decision to label goods as coming from Jewish settlements in the West Bank, reversing previous policy that required them to be labelled as “Made in Israel”, highlights White House frustration with Israel’s settlement construction which much of the world considers illegal and an obstacle to peace.

12:00 PM BST

Pictured: Palestinian women blocked from Al-Aqsa mosque prayers

A Palestinian woman is denied permission to attend the last Friday prayers of Ramadan at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque - Mohamad Torokman/Reuters

Another Palestinian woman is turned away from prayers by Israeli forces - Mohamad Torokman/Reuters

11:39 AM BST

Israel to reopen Gaza border crossings after Biden demands action

Israel has approved reopening multiple crossings into Gaza following US demands to allow aid deliveries into the famine-threatened region.

“Israel will allow the temporary delivery of humanitarian aid” through the Ashdod Port and the Erez land crossing, as well as increased deliveries from neighbouring Jordan at the Kerem Shalom crossing, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said.

The move came after a tense, 30-minute phone call on Thursday with Mr Netanyahu in which Joe Biden, the US president, demanded “specific, concrete” steps to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, saying conditions could be placed on US aid if Israel did not respond.

Just hours later, in the middle of the night in Jerusalem, Israel announced it would open two aid routes, the Erez crossing point in the north and the Kerem Shalom crossing in the south, into the coastal Palestinian territory which has been under siege since the start of the Israel-Hamas war nearly six months ago.

10:50 AM BST

IRGC commander vows retaliation for strike that killed top generals

General Hossein Salami, the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, has vowed to retaliate for the Israeli strike that killed seven members of his paramilitary group in Syria.

“No threat will go unanswered,” Gen Salami said in a speech at Tehran University on Friday.

“The collapse of the Zionist regime is very possible and close with God’s grace,” Gen Salami said, adding that the United States has become “wildly hated by the world”.

10:31 AM BST

UN rights body demands Israel be held accountable for possible war crimes in Gaza

The United Nations Human Rights Council has adopted a resolution calling for Israel to be held accountable for possible war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in the Gaza Strip.

Twenty-eight countries voted in favour, 13 abstained and six voted against the resolution on Friday.

The resolution stressed “the need to ensure accountability for all violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law in order to end impunity”.

It also expressed “grave concern at reports of serious human rights violations and grave breaches of international humanitarian law, including of possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Occupied Palestinian Territory”.

Meirav Eilon Shahar, Israel’s permanent representative to the United Nations in Geneva, accused the Council of having “long abandoned the Israeli people and long defended Hamas”.

“According to the resolution before you today, Israel has no right to protect its people, while Hamas has every right to murder and torture innocent Israelis,” she said ahead of the vote. “A vote ‘Yes’ is a vote for Hamas.”

10:16 AM BST

Pictured: Iran’s supreme leader attends funeral of IRGC commanders killed in Israeli strike

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei looks at the coffins of members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps who were killed in the Israeli airstrike on the Iranian embassy complex - Wana News Agency/Reuters

10:13 AM BST

Thousands of mourners gather for funeral of slain Iranian commander

Thousands of people gathered in Tehran on Friday for the funerals of seven members of the Revolutionary Guards killed in a strike in Syria, which Iran blamed on Israel.

The Guards, including two generals, were killed in the Israeli air strike on Monday which levelled part of the Iranian embassy in Damascus.

Among the dead were two brigadier generals from the Guards’ foreign operations arm, the Quds Force, Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi and Mohammad Reza Zahedi.

Pictures of the men killed were displayed on the trucks, accompanied by the slogan “Martyrs on the road to Jerusalem”.

Mourners held Iranian and Palestinian flags, as well as those from the Iran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah group.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, has said Israel “will be punished” for the killings.

09:53 AM BST

Washington welcomes Israel’s move to open Gaza crossings

The United States welcomes Israel’s latest efforts to allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Friday, but said success would be measured in results in improving the situation on the ground.

“Really the proof is in the results, and we will see those unfold in the coming days, in the coming weeks,” Mr Blinken said, speaking alongside EU leaders in Brussels.

Joe Biden, the US president, on Thursday threatened to condition support for Israel’s offensive in Gaza on it taking concrete steps to protect aid workers and civilians, seeking for the first time to leverage US military aid to influence Israel’s handling of the war.

Asked on Israel’s action after Mr Biden’s shift in position, Mr Blinken told journalists Washington will be “closely looking” at specific metrics such as the number of trucks making their way into the Gaza strip and the evolution of famine risks.

He also said Israel needed to make sure the population is protected from its strikes by “maximising every effort to protect civilians”, adding: “We just can’t have so many people caught in the crossfire killed injured going forward.”

09:45 AM BST

Southern Lebanon ‘devastated’ by Israeli air strikes

Israeli air strikes have turned southern Lebanon into a “devastated agricultural area,” Najib Mikati, Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister, has said.

Israel and the Iranian-backed Lebanese armed group Hezbollah have been trading fire across Israel’s northern border since war erupted in Gaza, with Hezbollah firing rockets and Israel launching air strikes and artillery shells.

The Israeli strikes have burned tens of thousands of olive trees and torched farmland across southern Lebanon, hurting herders and farmers already suffering from a deep economic crisis that has made it even more important for Lebanon to produce its own food.

“Eight hundred hectares have been completely damaged, 340,000 heads of livestock have died, and about 75 per cent of farmers have lost their final source of income,” Mr Mikati said. “This problem will extend to the coming years.”

09:25 AM BST

Israel ‘losing PR war’ in Gaza, says Trump

Donald Trump, the former US president, has said that Israel is “losing the PR war” in Gaza because of the images coming out of the territory and called for a swift end to the conflict.

“Every night, they’re releasing tapes of a building falling down. They shouldn’t be releasing tapes like that,” Mr Trump said in an interview broadcast on The Hugh Hewitt Show. “They’re doing, that’s why they’re losing the PR war. They, Israel is absolutely losing the PR war,” he said.

The Republican candidate added that Israel must end the conflict quickly and claim “victory”, which Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has repeatedly said means securing the release of all remaining prisoners taken hostage on Oct 7 and eradicating the threat posed by Hamas.

“You’ve got to get it over with, and you have to get back to normalcy,” Mr Trump said. “You have to have a victory, and it’s taking a long time.”

08:58 AM BST

Pictured: Iran mourns victims of Syrian embassy bombing

Families in Tehran mourn those killed in an airstrike on Iran's embassy in Syria - an attack widely blamed on Israel - AP

08:37 AM BST

Palestinian man killed in Israel West Bank raid

A Palestinian man was killed in an Israeli raid on a West Bank refugee camp, Israeli police reported.

The man, named by local media as Saed Abu Alawiya, a resident of the Nur Shams refugee camp, was allegedly shot by troops while taking shelter on the roof of his house, the official Palestinian news agency said.

Israeli police said the man was shot after he threw a bomb at troops carrying out a raid on the West Bank city of Tulkarem to detain three suspected terrorists.

“A terrorist was eliminated by the undercover force after he threw an explosive device in their direction,” the police said.

08:16 AM BST

Watch: Israel fighter jets strike Gaza rocket launch sites

Israel has shelled sites in the northern Gaza Strip used to launch rockets into southern Israel yesterday, the Israel Defence Force (IDF) reported.

Fighter jets struck several targets in the area of the launch sites, including a tunnel shaft and underground rocket launchers, the IDF said.

It came as Israel struck around 30 targets in Gaza over the past day, with an airstrike in Khan Younis killing at least two Hamas militants, the IDF reported.

Several more Hamas gunmen were killed in ground-fighting in Khan Younis, the IDF said, as Israel battles for control of the region in southern Gaza.

כוחות אוגדה 98 ממשיכים לפעול בחאן יונס לטיהור המרחב מחמאס. לוחמי צוות קרב חטיבה 7 השמידו בירי טנק מבנה ממולכד, איתרו ציוד צבאי ונשקים, והשמידו תשתית טרור תת קרקעית, זאת במקביל לתקיפות חיל האוויר במרחב במסגרתן מטוס קרב תקף וחיסל שני מחבלים שהיו בתוך מבנה צבאי >>

08:00 AM BST

Analysis: How Biden can push Netanyahu to stop civilian deaths in Gaza

A sharp shift change has signalled one thing: Joe Biden has had enough, writes Susie Coen.

Still reeling from the killing of seven aid workers in Gaza by Israeli strikes, the US president told Benjamin Netanyahu there will be consequences if he does not start protecting civilians.

During a tense 30-minute phone call, a frustrated Mr Biden told the Israeli leader he needs to take “immediate action” to implement a “series of specific, concrete, and measurable steps” to stop harming innocent lives.

US policy, he said, “will be determined” by how Israel acts.

Read Susie’s full story here.