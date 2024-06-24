Gaza barber continues working in salon, surrounded by rubble
Life continues in al-Bureij refugee camp despite the destruction by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip.
Critics slammed the son of the former president for a wild new claim about his father.
Donald Trump has claimed he’s better for Jewish Americans than Democrats, but according to a former senior Trump Organization executive, the former president reveled in making Nazi jokes around his Jewish employees.Former Trump Organization executive vice president Barbara Res told MSNBC’s Ali Velshi that Trump once made a joke about a German residential manager the company had hired before turning to some Trump Organization executives who happened to be Jewish. “He was bragging amongst executiv
Rep. Ronny Jackson was reportedly nicknamed "Candyman" for how he doled out medication during his time in the White House.
Jason Selvig of The Good Liars said he had never seen this before at one of the former president's rallies.
The suggestion from Donald Trump's first White House press secretary prompted a brutal reminder.
Diehl Metal's parent company makes the IRIS-T anti-air system given to Ukraine, but the factory hit makes parts for cars and electrical systems.
The longtime GOP strategist points to a shift that's taken place over the past few weeks -- and predicted what will happen next.
A group of left-wing activists representing the organization Code Pink assembled outside the home of CNN anchor Jake Tapper last week.
The base is about 12 miles from the Black Sea coast and 180 miles from Odesa in southern Ukraine.
Former president appears to confuse different stories while giving shout-out to Georgia lawmaker
BEIRUT (AP) — Thousands of fighters from Iran-backed groups in the Middle East are ready to come to Lebanon to join with the militant Hezbollah group in its battle with Israel if the simmering conflict escalates into a full-blown war, officials with Iran-backed factions and analysts say.
At least five people, three children and two adults have been killed, Russian authorities announced Sunday and over 100 people injured where fragments reached some beachgoers during a Ukrainian strike on the city of Sevastopol in Russia-occupied Crimea.
The congressman, who served as Trump's White House physician, without evidence said the president is using "performance-enhancing drugs"
Former President Donald Trump slammed Bill Maher and his late night show Saturday, calling him ” highly overrated” and saying his show is dead. “Bill Maher, the highly overrated ‘Star’ of the ratings challenged show with the Fake, Loud and Obnoxious laughter pouring out of your set every few seconds, even when nothing was said…
Police will have “immunity” to be rough with suspects, migrants may or may not be herded into a “fighting league” akin to the UFC, and bacon will be cheaper if Donald Trump wins the 2024 presidential election—according to him.The former president work-shopped some new lines during two campaign events on Saturday. “I’m giving immunity to police all over the country,” he said, a pledge that he repeated to supporters in both Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia. He lamented that police officers are “t
Monica Crowley, who worked in the Treasury Department during Donald Trump's presidency, peddled a theory about an "insidious" secret network.
A drone attack by the IDF has killed Ayman Ratma, one of Hamas's key weapons suppliers in the Bekaa valley, the Israeli military has claimed.
Svyatlana Tsikhanowskaya urges Poland to keep the Belarus border open, warning against a "new iron curtain".
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) made clear Sunday that he sees himself as the future of the House GOP. The firebrand congressman told The Wall Street Journal that he has no plans to leave Congress, and intends to exert his will over the caucus from within. “I’m trying to reshape the House in my image,” he…
Russian President Vladimir Putin's mutual defense agreement with North Korea has the potential to create friction with China, which has long been the reclusive state's main ally, the top U.S. military officer said on Sunday. "We've got someone else who's kind of nudging in now, so that may drive a little bit more friction between (China) and Russia," Air Force General C.Q. Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters during an overseas trip. Analysts said the pact, signed on Wednesday, could undercut Beijing's leverage over its two neighbors and any heightened instability could be negative for China's global economic and strategic ambitions.