Gaza ceasefire brings relief to groups in Toronto but advocates say deal should have happened sooner

Activists hold a sit-in organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement at Scotiabank Plaza in Toronto on Nov. 17, 2023. (Evan Mitsui/CBC - image credit)

Pro-Palestinian activists and Jewish leaders in Toronto say they are relieved at news of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas to pause the 15-month war in the Gaza Strip.

Pro-Palestinian groups say they will continue to protest in Toronto because they want to hold Israel accountable for the bombardment in Gaza. Meanwhile, Jewish leaders say they hope the ceasefire deal will lead to a decrease in antisemitic attacks in the city.

Qatar said the ceasefire deal will begin Jan. 19, with Hamas releasing dozens of hostages in phases in return for Israel releasing hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and allowing more aid into Gaza.

Yara Shoufani, an organizer for the Toronto chapter of Palestinian Youth Movement, said Wednesday that the organization welcomes the news of a ceasefire.

"Of course, there is a huge sense of relief at the news of a ceasefire," Shoufani said

"We see people in Gaza celebrating and even starting to plan their return to their homes, which they were displaced from, some as long as 15 months ago. But we celebrate and feel joy at this news, we also know that this news is coming 15 months too late."

Shoufani said Israel has "unleashed unimaginable violence" on Gaza. She added that Palestinians and the international community need not only to begin rebuilding Gaza, but also to document what Amnesty International has said constitutes genocide against the Palestinians. Israel has vehemently denied the accusation, arguing it has respected international law.

Richard Robertson, director of research and advocacy at B'nai Brith Canada, a human rights organization that promotes Jewish unity and continuity, said the Jewish community hopes for less hostility than it has seen directed at it since the war began.

"The conflict has brought about an unprecedented rise in antisemitism," Robertson said.

"We've seen hate mongers targeting the community become increasingly emboldened. We've seen an insurmountable amount of pain and suffering inflicted upon our community both here and in Israel. We're looking forward to the return of the hostages and hopefully to the return of normalcy for Canada's Jewish community," he said.

Yara Shoufani, with the Palestinian Your Movement, organized the event in Toronto.

Yara Shoufani, an organizer for the Toronto chapter of Palestinian Youth Movement, says news of the ceasefire deal brings joy to the community, but comes '15 months too late.' (Mark Gollom/CBC)

Israel declared war on Hamas after the militant group staged a brutal attack in October 2023 and kidnapped scores of hostages.

Gaza's health ministry says more than 46,000 Palestinians have been killed in the subsequent bombardment, while Israel says 1,200 people were killed in Hamas's initial attack. Both numbers include combatants.

Deal pauses 'this particular moment of genocide': activist

Shoufani said the same ceasefire deal was on the table in May 2024 and Israel decided to wage war despite that proposal. The international community has failed to hold Israel accountable for the war and to stop the violence, she added.

"I think the reality is this deal just stops this particular moment of genocide. Palestinians have been fighting for freedom for over 75 years and the people of Gaza in particular have faced many, many moments like the moment we see today, of course on a smaller scale," she said.

"There's a long history of Israeli violence and aggression in Gaza and also in the West Bank and we as Palestinians, I think, know that our task is not done. We're talking not only about rebuilding efforts but we're also talking about holding those responsible for this genocide accountable."

At hearings late last year before the International Court of Justice in The Hague, where Israel faces accusations of genocide brought by South Africa, lawyers for the country denied the charge. They argued that there was no genocidal intent and no genocide in Israel's conduct of the war, where the stated objective is the eradication of Hamas.

A UN Special Committee said last November that Israel's warfare in Gaza is "consistent with the characteristics of genocide, with mass civilian casualties and life-threatening conditions intentionally imposed on Palestinians there."

Pro-Palestinian protesters will continue to stage demonstrations not only to hold Israel accountable but also to push Canada to adopt an arms embargo against Israel, Shoufani added. The movement will also raise funds for rebuilding efforts, she added.

"The Palestinian movement is going to continue to protest, as it has for decades," she said.

Aid needed immediately in Gaza, activist says

Gur Tsabar, spokesperson for Jews Say No to Genocide, a coalition of pro-Palestinian and Jewish groups, said the ceasefire cannot come soon enough.

"Look, it's been 467 days of horror, 467 days of children torn to shreds, journalists being slaughtered, hospitals attacked. Parents searching for their kids under the rubble, children orphaned, a whole people being starved," Tsabar said. "So to me today, assuming it comes to fruition, is about the people of Gaza. That's the only thing the ceasefire is about."

"Absolutely nothing else changes for the rest of us who now have to spend our time continuing to fight Zionism, dismantle Zionism, and fight for free Palestine. No pauses, no breaks, no rest until every inch of Palestine is free."

TOPSHOT - Palestinians gather to receive aid food being distributed along the roadside at the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on January 11, 2025, as the war between Israel and Hamas militants continues. (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP) (Photo by EYAD BABA/AFP via Getty Images)

Palestinians gather to receive aid food being distributed along the roadside at the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on Jan. 11, 2025. (Eyad Baba/AFP/Getty Images)

Tsabar said the ceasefire deal is a "bare minimum" to stop the war. He said Canada failed to play a "meaningful role" to stop the conflict.

"It's something that should have happened 200,000 deaths ago. This is not even close to enough."

Tsabar said the first thing that needs to happen is the delivery of aid in the Gaza Strip. After that, rebuilding needs to begin, he said.

Conflict has led to rise in antisemitism, Jewish leader says

Robertson of B'nai Brith said the community will continue to mourn for the victims of Oct. 7, 2024.

"We will continue to hope for the full release of all the hostages in the return of all the bodies that are still being held in captivity. But hopefully this new deal will provide a sense of closure," he said.

"And what we're really hoping for, as a community, is that the antisemitism that has been increasing since Oct. 7 and the state of angst that our community has been perpetually held in, as a result, will slowly start to subside. We're hoping that the tension, the turmoil, the division that has been fuelling the incitement that has really been plaguing Canadian society as a whole, the division, will come to an end."

Richard Robertson, B’nai Brith Canada director of research and advocacy, middle, holds up an Annual Audit of Antisemitic Incidents in Canada as B’nai Brith Canada and the League for Human Rights and members of Parliament hold a news conference in Ottawa on Monday, May 6, 2024, about the prevalence of antisemitism in Canada.

Richard Robertson, B’nai Brith Canada director of research and advocacy, centre, holds up an annual audit of antisemitic incidents in Canada as B’nai Brith Canada and the League for Human Rights and members of Parliament hold a news conference in Ottawa on May 6, 2024. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Robertson said there has been solidarity shown by Jewish community in the face of antisemitism.

"We've seen a peaceful protest every single week at Bathurst and Sheppard in Toronto. We've seen community members show tremendous resiliency every time there's been an incident of antisemitism. We've seen the community unite and be outspoken in its own defence.

"Canadian Jews have always been proud members of Canadian society. We will never waver in the face of hate," he said.

Jewish leaders happy some hostages to be released

Rabbi Jarrod Grover, senior spiritual leader at the Beth Tikvah Synagogue in North York, said the synagogue has been focused on the plight of the hostages since they were first kidnapped on Oct. 7. Members of the synagogue have been praying on a daily basis for the quick release, he said.

Those who will come home have suffered physically and mentally, he said, and the some in the community question at what cost the hostages will be released.

"All in all, the feelings are quite complex. We're very, very happy to hear that there are some hostages coming home, worried about their fate, hopefully they're well and healthy," Grover said.

"The hope remains that some better outcome still exists in the future," he added.

"This is just a time of great complexity... People have strong emotions. I don't want to give you the sense that everyone's thrilled. Some people are very worried about the price that Israel is being asked to pay in order to get these hostages released. They are worried that this is too early for a ceasefire."

