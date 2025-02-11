Gaza ceasefire should end Saturday if hostages not freed - Trump

STORY: :: February 10, 2025

:: Trump says Gaza ceasefire should end

Saturday if Israeli hostages are not freed

:: Washington, D.C.

"As far as I'm concerned, if all of the hostages aren't returned by Saturday at 12:00, I think it's an appropriate time. I would say cancel it and all bets are off and let hell break out. I'd say they ought to be returned by 12:00 on Saturday. And if they're not returned, all of them, not in drips and drabs, not two and one and three and four and two. Saturday at 12 o'clock. And after that, I would say all hell is going to break out. And I don't think they're going to do it. I think a lot of them are dead. I think a lot of the hostages are dead. I think it's a great, it's a great human tragedy what's happened, how people can be that mean to do."

"I'm speaking for myself. Israel can override it, but from myself, Saturday at 12:00. And if they're not, if they're not here, all hell is going to break out."

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump also said he might withhold aid to Jordan and Egypt if they don't take Palestinian refugees being relocated from Gaza.