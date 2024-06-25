Famine threat returns to Gaza as Israel ground offensive obstructs food aid deliveries

Palestinian children wait to receive food donations between the rubble of destroyed buildings in Rafah - Belal Khaled/Anadolu via Getty Images

The threat of famine in the Gaza Strip has been reignited after the Israeli military’s ground offensive in the southern city of Rafah obstructed the delivery of food aid, leaving more than half a million Palestinians on the brink of starvation, the UN said on Tuesday.

Palestinians across the Gaza Strip face a “plausible” risk of famine in the coming months, with all but four per cent of Gaza’s population facing “acute food insecurity”, says the latest analysis by the UN’s hunger monitoring system, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC).

“A high risk of famine persists as long as conflict continues, and humanitarian access is restricted,” it said.

The IPC found that more than half of households in Gaza have been forced to sell or swap their clothes to be able to afford food, while a third have resorted to selling “trash” on the streets and more than 20 per cent have gone entire days and nights without eating.

In March, the UN predicted that famine would take hold in Gaza’s north by the end of May unless the flow of aid improved.

The most recent report says conditions had been “temporarily alleviated” in March and April, improving the situation on the ground.

“In this context, the available evidence does not indicate that famine is currently occurring,” the IPC found.

But it said earlier gains could be undone.

The Israeli military’s ground offensive against remaining Hamas units in Rafah – which has caused the closure of the Kerem Shalom crossing, the main crossing from Egypt – threatened to “rapidly reverse” the improvements seen in April, the UN said.

“It is inconceivable that Gaza remains at high risk of famine despite repeated warnings about the enormous scale of the food crisis over the last few months,” said the British charity ActionAid.

“The world must wake up to the gravity and urgency of this crisis and demand a permanent and immediate ceasefire now – the alternative is unthinkable.”

The Israeli military's ground offensive in Rafah threatens to 'rapidly reverse' improvements seen in April - Hassan Jedi/Anadolu via Getty Images

Stage five levels of hunger, which affects 22 per cent of Gaza’s population, is equivalent to famine, but the agency’s famine review panel, an external body that usually analyses initial signs of a famine, has said there is not enough data to confirm or reject the phenomenon.

Research was obstructed by “conflict and humanitarian access constraints,” it said.

Famine is a technical specification that is only declared when at least 20 per cent of households face an extreme lack of food, at least 30 per cent of children are suffering from acute malnutrition, and two people – or four children – for every 10,000 are dying each day due to starvation or the interaction of malnutrition and disease.

Just two declarations of famine have been made this century – in Somalia in 2011 and South Sudan in 2017.

“The figures in this report are deeply shocking and demonstrate the devastating impact of the failure of world leaders to heed earlier warnings, and to hold Israel to account for its deliberate use of starvation as a weapon of war,” said Halima Begum, the chief executive of Oxfam in the UK.

“In the face of these horrors, the world should not wait for a [formal] famine declaration to act.”

Fighting and looting has made efficient aid distribution extremely difficult - EYAD BABA/AFP via Getty Images

Distributing aid in Gaza remains extraordinarily complex. Even when trucks are able to cross into the strip, fighting and looting make efficiently distributing it to the population extremely difficult.

“Staff spend five to eight hours waiting at checkpoints every day. Missiles hit our premises” said the deputy executive of the World Food Programme (WFP), Carl Skau. “The breakdown of law and order means we also face looting and violence amid a large security vacuum.”

NGO warn that unless the flow of aid is improved, food parcels ready for distribution would be exhausted by July.

In the north of the Strip, where 25 per cent of inhabitants are facing “catastrophic” levels of hunger, an acute shortage of vegetables, fruit and meat mean that people are only surviving on bread and canned food.

Mahmoud Shalabi, Gaza director for Medical Aid for Palestinians, said that people in the area have been “suffering” from malnutrition due to constantly consuming canned legumes, mainly fava beans, chickpeas and green peas.

“In the long run it’s not healthy for people’s health,” he said. “If there are any vegetables in the market, they’re 10 times more [expensive] than their original price. There is no cash liquidity and people can’t actually afford to buy these scarce vegetables.”

The IPC report recommended that the functioning of markets and bakeries should be restored to reduce the risk of a famine.

An entire generation of Palestinian children are at risk, Islamic Relief warns - Hassan Jedi/Anadolu via Getty Images

The WFP are already working to reopen bakeries across the enclave, including in northern Gaza. As of Saturday, there are now 12 WFP-supported operational bakeries: six in Deir Al Balah, four in Gaza City, and two in Jabalia.

But WFP Country Director, Matthew Hollingworth, said that where these efforts have achieved “some small levels of food security,” it remains “essential for commercial fresh food to enter northern Gaza.”

The IPC also emphasised the importance of delivering malnutrition prevention services and treatment for acute cases.

“We know how to prevent malnutrition, we know how to treat malnutrition, but we aren’t being given the opportunity to do it,” said Rachel Cummings, Save the Children’s Team Leader in Gaza.

“Previously healthy communities are just wasting away. We’re seeing increases in children with diarrhoea, jaundice, respiratory conditions, which are all the illnesses that, when combined with extreme hunger, can kill a child in days.”

Earlier this month, the UN’s child agency (Unicef) warned that Israel’s Rafah offensive cut off almost 3,000 children in southern Gaza from treatment for moderate and severe acute malnutrition.

“An entire generation of Palestinian children are at risk,” warned Islamic Relief on Tuesday. “With extreme hunger and malnutrition causing permanent damage such as stunted physical and cognitive development that will affect children for the rest of their lives.”

The Israeli government has been approached for comment.

