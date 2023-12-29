Gaza girl pulled alive from airstrike rubble

STORY: Video captured rescuers scrambling to free the little girl from under chunks of building material. A man then ran with her in his arms to a Kuwaiti hospital amid chaotic scenes.

It happened after an Israeli air strike on Thursday killed at least 20 Palestinians and wounded 55 in Rafah, a major town near Gaza's southern border with Egypt, Gaza health ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qidra said.

The building that was hit was housing displaced civilians, according to local medics and residents.

Palestinian health ministry said that the toll of Palestinians killed in the war so far to 21,320 - nearly 1% of Gaza's population. Thousands more dead are feared to be buried or lost in the ruins.