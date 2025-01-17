Afternoon Update: Gaza hostage deal reached; antisemitic attack in Sydney; and tributes flow for director David Lynch

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced a deal has been reached to return hostages held in the Gaza Strip.

A “deal to release the hostages” held in the Gaza Strip has been agreed to in Doha, Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, says.

The announcement comes only a day after Netanyahu’s office said his security cabinet would not meet to vote on the deal intended to pause the war in Gaza until “Hamas accepts all elements of the agreement”. The unexpected delay threatened to derail plans for a ceasefire to come into effect by Sunday, with hopes to bring an eventual end to the devastating 15-month conflict.

Netanyahu’s office said in statement that the prime minister would convene the cabinet later on Friday, a day after originally intended.

The US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, said he “fully expects that implementation will begin, as we said, on Sunday”.

Supporters of the impeached South Korean president, Yoon Suk Yeol, have been rallying outside government buildings in Gwacheon, and are featured in today’s selection gallery by Guardian’s picture editors.

“My heart is broken.”

Naomi Watts has paid tribute to David Lynch, the maverick American director who has died at the age of 78. The actor credited him for launching her career through her breakout role in Mulholland Drive, which he directed.

Justin Baldoni has sued one of Hollywood’s most powerful couples, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, for US$400m – or about A$644m – claiming that they hijacked the production of It Ends With Us, the hit film he directed. Baldoni claims the duo sought to “destroy” him with false allegations of sexual harassment.

You may have noticed your pooch gazing at the screen or seen pets on TikTok reacting to films. But is your dog actually watching along? Here’s what science says – and what they might like to watch.

