Gaza Medics Rush to Save Victims of Strike in Deir al-Balah

At least eight people were injured after artillery struck a house near Deir al-Balah in central Gaza on Tuesday night, February 6, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS), which sent ambulances to the scene.

The PRCS and Palestinian media said the strike hit a home in the Al-Baraka area, south of Deir al-Balah.

This footage from the PRCS shows an ambulance crew racing to the scene of the strike and rushing to retrieve victims from the rubble.

The number of casualties could not be independently verified. Credit: @PalestineRCS via Storyful