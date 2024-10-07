Gaza, one year later: The stories of war that captured readers the most since October 7, 2023

One year after Hamas gunmen broke out of Gaza to carry out the deadliest attack in Israel's history, tens of thousands of Palestinians have been killed, Gaza lies in ruins and regional conflict has engulfed the Middle East.

The ongoing conflict in Gaza has claimed over 41,700 lives in the past year, including more than 16,000 children. Nearly 100,000 others have been wounded, with over 10,000 missing and presumed dead beneath the rubble, according to health authorities in the enclave.

Approximately 1.9 million people—90% of the population—have been forcibly displaced from their homes, many on multiple occasions. Nearly half a million are facing severe food insecurity, while Gaza's essential infrastructure, housing, economy, farmland and fishing fleets have been devastated.

October 2023

'You will NEVER speak for me': Canadians divided to government's response to Israel-Gaza war

Canadians took a divided stance after both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford made blanket statements pledging full support of Israel while denouncing the pro-Palestinian rallies held on Canada's streets.

On Friday Oct. 13, 2023, Israeli military forces ordered 1.1 million people in Gaza to evacuate — a sign that Israel was setting up a ground operation against Hamas.

A United Nations spokesperson said it's impossible to evacuate civilians “without devastating humanitarian consequences,” and said the U.N. “strongly appeals for any such order, if confirmed, to be rescinded avoiding what could transform what is already a tragedy into a calamitous situation.”

Smoke and flames billow after Israeli forces struck a high-rise tower in Gaza City, October 7, 2023. REUTERS/Ashraf Amra

November 2023

Gaza's largest hospitals are no longer operating as fighting escalates

The situation inside Gaza’s two largest hospitals grew worse as Israeli forces continued their assault in the enclave. Both Al-Shifa Hospital and Al-Quds Hospital were no longer functioning because of the lack of fuel and electricity, Palestinian officials said.

Doctors at Al-Shifa Hospital are refusing a mandatory evacuation order from the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), warning that about 700 patients will die if left behind, the director-general of the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza said.

PM Trudeau's Halloween post, son's 'beheaded' costume draw backlash in light of Gaza carnage

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came under fire after posting a picture of himself with son Hadrien, who was dressed in a headless boy costume, while trick-or-treating for Halloween.

The comments sections on Trudeau’s Halloween posts across different social media platforms reveal significant criticism with several Canadians disapproving of the pictures shared by him given the current sensitive nature of the Israel-Hamas war, during which alleged reports of beheaded babies were vastly disputed online.

December 2023

On foot and by donkey cart, thousands flee widening Israeli assault in central Gaza

Thousands of Palestinian families fled Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023 from the brunt of Israel’s expanding ground offensive into Gaza’s few remaining overcrowded refuges, as the military launched heavy strikes across the centre and south of the territory, killing dozens.

Palestinians flee the Israeli ground offensive in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Mohammed Dahman)

Still, no place is safe in Gaza. Israeli offensives are crowding most of the population into Deir al-Balah and Rafah at the territory’s southern edge as well as a tiny rural area by the southern coastline. Those areas continue to be hit by Israeli strikes that regularly crush homes full of people.

'Boycott Zara': Canadians join protests after critics link fashion giant's ads to Israel-Hamas war

Canadians protested at some Zara locations, including at least two in Ontario, joining recent pro-Palestinian demonstrations at the fashion chain's other locations in the world.

January 2024

At least half of Gaza's buildings damaged or destroyed

More than half of Gaza's buildings have been damaged or destroyed since Israel launched its retaliation for the Hamas attacks, analysis revealed.

Displaced Gazans have gathered in camps across Rafah. (Courtesy: BBC News)

Israel has repeatedly told Gazans to move south for their own safety.

Across Gaza, residential areas have been left ruined, previously busy shopping streets reduced to rubble, universities destroyed and farmlands churned up, with tent cities springing up on the southern border to house many thousands of people left homeless.

Palestinian death toll in Gaza surpasses 25,000

The Palestinian death toll from the war between Israel and Hamas has soared past 25,000, the Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip said Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024 while Israel announced the death of another hostage and appeared far from achieving its goals of freeing more than 100 others and crushing the militant group.

A mourner reacts while burying the body of a Palestinian child of al-Agha family, who was killed in Israeli strikes, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 11. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

February 2024

Israel accused of deliberately starving Gaza civilians

According to the United Nations, the amount of aid reaching the Palestinian territory dropped by 50% in February compared to the previous month. Gaza was ruled for almost two decades by Hamas before the group launched its brutal Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel, which sparked the current war.

Across the decimated Gaza Strip, starvation has become so acute that the Jordanian military has taken to airdropping rations. Videos posted online Tuesday showed hundreds of desperate Palestinians crowding a beach as packages fell into the water not far from the shore.

Palestinian Authority prime minister and government resign amid pressure to reform

TOPSHOT - Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh announces his government's resignation and calls for "new political measures" in Ramallah on February 26, 2024, amid the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip. (Photo by Zain JAAFAR / AFP) (Photo by ZAIN JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images)

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh and his government submitted their resignations on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024 amid pressure on the deeply unpopular Palestinian government to reform as the war in Gaza rages.

Shtayyeh opened the door to a national unity government including Hamas in his resignation statement, without explicitly naming the militant group that governs Gaza and is gaining popularity in the West Bank, where the Palestinian Authority (PA) is based.

March 2024

Israeli military forced journalists and health workers to strip in Gaza hospital raid

Israeli forces detained Palestinian journalists and health workers, blindfolded them and stripped them down to their underwear in Al-Shifa Hospital, in northern Gaza, according to eyewitness accounts.

Palestinian medical staff in Gaza have told the BBC they were blindfolded, detained, forced to strip and repeatedly beaten by Israeli troops after a raid at their hospital. (Courtesy: BBC News)

Palestinian reporters and hospital staff described scenes of humiliating interrogations where colleagues had been undressed and left outside in the cold, after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) laid siege to the largest hospital in the enclave in the early hours of Monday, March 21.

Nearly 400 tons of food aid will arrive in Gaza by ship

Nearly 400 tons of food aid are expected to arrive in Gaza by ship on March 30, according to the non-governmental organization arranging the deliveries.

The Open Arms vessel carrying aid sails off the shore of Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from central Gaza Strip, March 15, 2024. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The Open Arms, a salvage vessel that delivered aid to Gaza earlier this month, is towing a barge, while a cargo vessel, the Jennifer, is also carrying aid, said Juan Camilo, a community outreach manager with World Central Kitchen.

April 2024

New crossings into Gaza offer 'glimmer of hope'

Israel said it approved the reopening of the Erez crossing into northern Gaza and the temporary use of Ashdod port in southern Israel, following U.S. demands to increase humanitarian aid supplies into Gaza.

The decision to reopen the Erez crossing, the main crossing point from Israel into northern Gaza before the war, represented a major shift after Israeli officials previously rejected calls for more entry points into Gaza to be opened up.

Palestinians walk past destroyed houses

The death toll from Israel’s war on Gaza climbed to more than 34,000 on Saturday, April 20, with the majority of victims women and children, including at least six killed by an overnight airstrike on a house in Rafah.

The latest grim milestone comes as hope of a ceasefire has dimmed, and global attention has shifted to the dangerous exchange of missile and drone strikes between Iran and Israel.

Palestinians walk past destroyed houses, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Jabalia refugee camp, in the northern Gaza Strip February 22, 2024. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

May 2024

Students erect pro-Palestinian encampments across major Canadian universities

Protests at major Canadian education facilities popped up at the start of May as police have been arresting hundreds on U.S. campuses and the death toll in Gaza has been mounting.

According to a statement from organizers the University of Toronto, the encampment will stay until the university discloses its investments, divests from any that "sustain Israeli apartheid, occupation and illegal settlement of Palestine" and ends partnerships with some Israeli academic institutions.

U.S. report investigates whether Israel violated international law in Gaza

A new US report transmitted to Capitol Hill on Friday also sharply criticized the toll of Israel’s military campaign and the use of American weapons.

This combination photo shows President Joe Biden, left, on March 8, 2024, in Wallingford, Pa., and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct. 28, 2023. Biden and Netanyahu spoke Monday, March 18, in their first interaction in more than a month as the divide has grown between allies over food crisis in Gaza, conduct of war. (AP Photo)

The Biden administration said in a new report that it is “reasonable to assess” that US weapons have been used by Israeli forces in Gaza in ways that are inconsistent with international humanitarian law, but stopped short of officially saying Israel violated the law.

June 2024

While Israel hailed rescue of four hostages, Palestinians recall the horrors

Bullet holes fleck the bloodstained walls of the Miqdad family home, in Nuseirat camp, central Gaza.

CNN footage from the house shows a cream teddy bear perched on a white cupboard, with broken plastic strewn across the shelves. In another room, mother-of-four Rasha Abdel Miqdad shudders with grief, before breaking down in tears.

“This is the blood of my son, Yamen. May God bless his soul,” the 32-year-old Palestinian told CNN on June 12, 2024. “My son was innocent.

"The war has to end now": EU and UN welcome peace plan for Gaza

The European Union and the United Nations have both welcomed a plan to end the war in Gaza laid out by US President Joe Biden.

On Friday, June 1, 2024, Biden detailed a three-phase proposal submitted by Israel. He asserted that “Hamas no longer is capable of carrying out another October 7” – one of Israel’s main war objectives.

A Palestinian girl carries cans to collect water as she walks by houses which were destroyed in an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 22, 2024. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

July 2024

Top WHO official is worried about possible polio and other disease outbreaks in Gaza

A top World Health Organization official in Palestinian areas said he’s “extremely worried” about polio and other outbreaks of communicable diseases in Gaza after traces of the virus turned up in sewage samples in the territory.

“I am extremely worried about an outbreak happening in Gaza. And this is not only polio — the different outbreaks of the communicable diseases that may happen,” said Dr. Ayadil Saparbekov during a July United Nations briefing in Geneva by video, alluding to a hepatitis outbreak there in 2023.

Israel seeks changes to Gaza truce plan, complicating talks

Israel is seeking changes to a plan for a Gaza truce and the release of hostages by Hamas, complicating a final deal to halt nine months of combat that have devastated the enclave, according to a Western official, a Palestinian and two Egyptian sources.

Israel says that displaced Palestinians should be screened as they return to the enclave's north when the ceasefire begins, retreating from an agreement to allow civilians who fled south to freely return home.

Palestinians search for food among burnt debris in the aftermath of an Israeli strike on an area designated for displaced people, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, May 27, 2024. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

August 2024

Evacuation orders have displaced 90% of Gaza residents

Successive Israeli evacuation orders in Gaza have displaced 90% of its 2.1 million residents since the Israel-Hamas war began in October, the top U.N. humanitarian official for the Palestinian territory says.

Muhannad Hadi said the evacuation orders are endangering civilians instead of protecting them.

“They are forcing families to flee again, often under fire and with the few belongings they can carry with them, into an ever-shrinking area” that is crowded and unsafe.

Palestinians make their way as they inspect the damages after Israeli forces withdrew from a part of Jabalia refugee camp, following a raid, in the northern Gaza Strip, May 30, 2024. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa

Civilians are being deprived of medical care, shelter, water wells and humanitarian supplies, “running from one destroyed place to another, with no end in sight,” he said.

Israel launches deadly large-scale raids in West Bank

Israel launched a large-scale military operation Wednesday, Aug. 28, in the occupied West Bank, where the army said it killed nine Palestinian fighters, while the nearly 11-month Gaza war showed no sign of abating despite ongoing U.S. efforts to help broker a truce.

The war has killed more than 40,000 people in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry, which does not distinguish between combatant and civilian casualties.

September 2024

Mother holds hand of son who was killed in Israeli strike

Survivors of an Israeli strike in Al-Mawasi on Tuesday, Sept. 10, described the horror of looking for their loved ones in the middle of the night.

Palestinian woman Buthayna Abu Jazar reacts as she holds the hand of her son Hazma, who was killed in an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Hatem Khaled

“People thought they were asleep safely. Suddenly we woke up to the sounds of explosions, and fires were surrounding us from every side. We didn’t know where the strike hit, where the remains are, or where the blood is. Everything was scattered,” one eyewitness, Mahmoud Al Nims, told CNN.

'Stop the Genocide': Palestinian president urges UN to assist Gaza

October 2024

People of Gaza and Iran celebrate response of missile attack into Israel

Iranians and Gazans were shown celebrating as missiles launched by Iran fire at Israel in an attack Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the attack focused on Israeli security and military targets and was in response to the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and others.

Destruction from the war with Israel has cut Gaza off from the outside world

According to Netblocks, a company that tracks disruption to internet services in conflict zones, there have been about 10 telecom blackouts in Gaza since the beginning of the war, as recently as a few weeks ago.

Displaced Palestinians try to get internet service on their phones through the Egyptian networks to communicate with their relatives, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

For people living in the Gaza Strip, connecting with the outside world during the war has been extremely difficult. Blackouts, destruction of telecommunications infrastructure, and alleged cyberattacks have left many Palestinians unable to make calls to ambulances or to keep family members up to date on how they are, as well as hindered aid organizations from providing lifesaving services.