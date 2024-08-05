The Gaza paracyclist: I was a footballer before losing my leg

default

Hazem Suleiman, 26, is the captain and photographer of the Gaza Sunbirds, a team of paracyclists from Gaza. Until this week, he was living in a tent in Khan Younis with his wife, eight children and his mother, after they were displaced from Rafah.

What’s an average day like for you?

An average day for me is all about the challenges of being a displaced person living in a tent. My first thoughts on waking up are about how to get water and food, and searching for firewood – things we struggle to acquire due to the catastrophic situation in the Gaza Strip. We’ve been without electricity for nine months, and are deprived of many basic necessities.

I try to show what my life is like now on my Instagram page, posting videos daily on what is happening around me. I document everything, from disasters and bombings to aid drops – which sometimes fall directly on us and our homes – all of this is surreal. These situations are like something out of a Hollywood movie, catastrophic events we never imagined we would experience.

What was life like for you before the war?

Life before the war was beautiful. I used to go out for leisure, train with the Gaza Sunbirds team, and ride our bicycles from the Rafah crossing [in the south] to the Erez crossing in the north – a journey of about 55 miles. We enjoyed going to restaurants, swimming in the sea and living with freedom and mobility without fear. We didn’t experience the loss of friends and loved ones like we do now – we’ve lost many people dear to us. Life has turned upside down since the war began on 7 October, deeply affecting us as a team, as cyclists and as residents of Gaza.

Can you describe your favourite cycling route in Gaza before the war? What could you see?

Before the war, the best route for cycling was along the coastal road, Al-Rashid Street. We trained in the late afternoon. The weather was beautiful, and there was bustling activity and the soothing ambience of the sea. This used to calm us.

As a team, we attracted a lot of attention. People often stopped to ask how we managed it, and many took photos and selfies with us. This recognition was significant for us and we were grateful for it.

What were your goals as a cyclist before the war?

We had ambitious team goals before the war. We were aiming to attend championships, to represent Palestine on the international stage. I set a personal goal to ride 120km in under three-and-a-half hours. We trained diligently for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, but our plans were unfortunately disrupted when the war broke out.

What kind of food did you eat to prepare for training before the war?

It was all about foods that were rich in calcium and protein to benefit my body and muscles, such as chicken, eggs, meat and milk. I used to do bodybuilding at the gym, but I was an athlete even before joining the Gaza Sunbirds. I was even a footballer in the Palestinian national team before losing my leg. I was shot in both legs while attending 2018 protests at the Gaza border. I underwent surgery for several years to try and save them, but ultimately doctors decided to amputate my left leg in 2021-22.

However, given the current situation in Gaza, obtaining food, vegetables, milk and eggs has become very difficult, and when available, they are extremely expensive. Now, a kilo of meat costs more than 120 shekels (£25) and a chicken is more than 45 shekels (£9.60).

Are you able to ride your bike at all where you are – what are the roads like?

Cycling in the midst of war and devastation is undoubtedly a challenge. But our team continues to push against these dire conditions. I ride through the ruined streets in Khan Younis and Nuseirat. I see only destruction all around me: destroyed homes, universities, shops; everything is in ruins. The devastation has not deterred us. We are determined to train until our last breath, and continue to fight to represent Palestine in international tournaments.

Can you describe a memorable bike ride since this war started?

I’ve spent almost the entire war on my bike. But about a month ago, I was cycling to document what was happening in northern Rafah. Suddenly, Israeli tanks appeared and opened fire on us. It was a harrowing day, and I don’t know how I managed to survive. The situation was catastrophic. Suddenly there were injured people falling down before my eyes. I escaped on my bicycle, making my way back to Khan Younis.

What is your situation now?

We were ordered to evacuate eastern Khan Younis yesterday, so I’m in the western part of the city. The situation is very difficult here. I can hear buzzing reconnaissance drones hovering around, and we constantly hear ambulance sirens. I’m thinking about leaving, but I don’t know where to go. I have to stay strong for my family and for the team.