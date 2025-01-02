Gaza police chief among at least 43 killed in Israeli air strikes

A crater caused by an Israeli strike that hit an administrative building in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on January 2, 2025.

Israeli air strikes on Thursday killed at least 43 people across the Gaza Strip including Mahmoud Salah, the director general of Gaza's police department, Gaza's interior ministry said. Salah was in the Al-Mawasi district, a humanitarian zone for civilians, when he was killed.

Israeli air strikes killed at least 43 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip on Thursday, including 11 people in a tent encampment sheltering displaced families, medics said.

They said the 11 included women and children in the Al-Mawasi district, which was designated as a humanitarian zone for civilians earlier in the war between Israel and Gaza's ruling Hamas militant group, now in its 15th month.

The director general of Gaza's police department, Mahmoud Salah, and his aide, Hussam Shahwan, were killed in the strike, according to the Hamas-run Gaza interior ministry.

ADVERTISEMENT

"By committing the crime of assassinating the director general of police in the Gaza Strip, the occupation is insisting on spreading chaos in the (enclave) and deepening the human suffering of citizens," it added in a statement.

The Israeli military said it had conducted an intelligence-based strike in Al-Mawasi, just west of the city of Khan Younis, and eliminated Shahwan, calling him the head of Hamas security forces in southern Gaza. It made no mention of Salah's death.

"Everyday without a ceasefire will bring more tragedy."

The Israeli military has accused Gaza militants of using built-up residential areas for cover. Hamas denies this.

(Reuters)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Health system in northern Gaza has been 'obliterated', Red Cross says

Fifth infant dies of hypothermia as Gaza's winter cold sets in

Israeli forces raid north Gaza hospital, forcibly removing staff and patients