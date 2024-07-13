Gaza talks halted until Israel shows it's serious about negotiations, say Egyptian sources

An Israeli tank manoeuvres, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, near the Israel-Gaza border, in Israel

CAIRO (Reuters) - Gaza ceasefire talks have been halted after three days of intense negotiations failed to produce a viable outcome, two Egyptian security sources said on Saturday, blaming Israel for lacking a genuine intent to reach agreement.

The sources, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said that the behaviour of the Israeli mediators revealed "internal discord".

According to the sources, the Israeli delegation would give approvals on several conditions under discussion, but then come back with amendments or introduce new conditions that risked sinking the negotiations.

The sources said the mediators viewed the "contradictions, delays in responses, and the introduction of new terms contrary to what was previously agreed" as signs the Israeli side viewed the talks as a formality aimed at influencing public opinion.

