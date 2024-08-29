Gaza TikToker who died from shrapnel injury 'loved life,' brother says

Yahoo Finance Video

Affirm (AFRM) shares soared after topping fourth quarter revenue estimates and posting narrower-than-expected losses per share. The buy now, pay later company also announced that it expects to be profitable by the fourth quarter of the next fiscal year, a projection ahead of Wall Street estimates. Affirm CFO Michael Linford joins Asking for a Trend to discuss the quarter and what lies ahead for the company. "We had a lot of momentum in the business right now. We delivered really great results. We've got a fully engaged team, and there's so much opportunity ahead of us. You know, we're really firing on all cylinders and our outlook reflects that. We see strong growth, margin expansion, and we're signing up for 200 basis points of adjusted operating income margin expansion," Linford explains. As for Affirm's guidance, Linford says it is a "reflection of things that we know are are tangible and real in the ground already shipped. And then we set out to try to do better than that." He continues, "We think it's really important that investors know when we make a commitment, we do everything we can to deliver on it." Affirm has partnered with Amazon (AMZN) to offer customers a buy now, pay later option. Linford explains that Affirm's partnerships are "still in the very early innings" as customers adopt the new payment methods and move away from credit cards. As the consumer mindset shifts, he expects more opportunity ahead for the company. For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Asking for a Trend. This post was written by Melanie Riehl