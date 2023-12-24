Gaza war darkens Bethlehem's Christmas traditions

STORY: The mayor of the Occupied West Bank city, Hanna Hanania, said, "This Christmas comes to Bethlehem in a different shape. Nowadays, Bethlehem as any other Palestinian city is in mourning, we feel sad. So, in Bethlehem, the Municipal Council, we decided to cancel all festivities and celebration in Christmas season."

In place of the usual nativity scene, as Christians call the traditional display of figurines representing the holy family following the birth of Jesus, Bethlehem churches this year set the scene amid rubble and razor wire in solidarity with the people of Gaza.

Christians make up around 2% of the population across Israel and the Occupied Palestinian territories, according to Protecting Holy Land Christians, a campaign organized by the Heads of Churches in Jerusalem, with a smaller proportion in Gaza.