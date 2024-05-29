Gaza war will last at least another seven months, says Israel

A Palestinian child carries usable items among buildings, some of which are destroyed and the majority of which are heavily damaged and unusable as Palestinians who returned to the city of Khan Yunis in the south of Gaza

Israel’s war on Gaza will not conclude for at least another seven months, Benjamin Netanyahu’s national security adviser said.

Fighting in Gaza would continue throughout 2024, Tzachi Hanegbi said according to Reuters.

“The fighting in Rafah is not a pointless war,” he added, reiterating Israel’s aim to continue fighting until Hamas is eradicated.

Mr Hanegbi added that the Israeli military is now in control of 75 per cent of the Philedelphi buffer zone, the border separating the Gaza Strip and Egypt.

“Inside Gaza, the IDF is now in control of 75 per cent of the Philadelphi corridor, and I believe it will be in control of it all with time,” Mr Hanegbi told Israel’s public broadcaster Kan.

He added: “Together with the Egyptians, we must ensure weapon smuggling is prevented.”

03:25 PM BST

Brazil recalls ambassador to Israel

Brazil has recalled its ambassador to Israel and will not immediately select a replacement, a diplomatic source has said.

The move heightens tensions between the two countries over Israel’s war in Gaza, which last came to a head in February when Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva accused the Israeli government of “genocide” and compared the death toll in the air and land offensive in Gaza to the Holocaust.

Israel reacted furiously, with Israel Katz, the foreign minister, declaring Mr Lula persona non grata in Israel until he retracted his remarks.

The source said conditions had not been met for Meyer “to return” to Israel.

The Brazilian representation in Israel in the meantime will be led by diplomat Fabio Farias.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva - Shutterstock

03:03 PM BST

Houthis target six ships across three seas

Yemen’s Houthis have targeted six ships in three different seas, including the Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier Laax that was damaged after reporting a Houthi missile attack off the coast of Yemen, the group said on Wednesday.

The Houthis also launched attacks in the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea and the Mediterranean Sea, military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a televised speech.

The Iran-aligned group has launched repeated drone and missile attacks on shipping in the Red Sea region since November, later expanding to the Indian Ocean, in what it says is a show of support for Palestinians in Gaza.

02:44 PM BST

US-made bombs used in deadly Rafah strike

The bombs used in the Israeli strike that killed dozens of Palestinians at a camp for displaced people on Sunday were made in the US, according to weapons experts.

Images of the debris at the strike location the following day have been identified as remnants from a GBU-39 small-diameter bomb, designed and manufactured by the United States, who supplied Israel with 1,000 of the weapons in 2023.



Rahul Udoshi, a weapons specialist at the defence intelligence company Janes, said that the fragment “appears to be the tail section of GBU-39 SDB (of Israeli Air Force stock),” the key detail in the weapon debris.



At least 45 Palestinians were killed by the blast and subsequent fires in Kuwaiti Al-Salam Camp 1, which was built in early January, according to the Hamas-controlled health ministry. More than 240 people were wounded.



However, the Biden administration has said that it will not alter its policy towards Israel as it doesn’t believe that Israeli Defence Forces have yet “crossed its red lines”.

Palestinians walk through the tent camp that was destroyed by an Israeli strike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip - REUTERS

02:22 PM BST

Senator Lindsey Graham: World Court president a ‘raving anti-Semite’

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has called the president of the United Nations’ top court a “raving anti-Semite” and said that the establishment is a “joke”.

“There are so many problems and challenges to overcome, but one of the problems you never have to worry about is America,” Mr Graham said at a meeting with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Wednesday.

“I promise you that we will do all we can… to hold the ICC to account for this outrage against the people of Israel. It’s a slap in the face to your judiciary.”

Nawaf Salam, president of the International Court of Justice, oversaw a ruling last week that said Israel must halt its military offensive in Rafah in southern Gaza.

Mr Graham also launched an attack at the International Criminal Court for seeking arrest warrants for Mr Netanyahu and Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant.

Lindsey Graham, along with other Republican Senators, condemns US President Joe Biden''s decision to pause delivery of bombs to Israel - JIM LO SCALZO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

01:52 PM BST

New crossing points are merely ‘cosmetic changes’, warn aid agencies

The power for aid groups and medical team to respond in Gaza has “all but crumbled,” 20 aid agencies have warned in a statement.

The group said that where the “unpredictable trickle of aid into Gaza has created a mirage of improved access”, the stark reality is that the humanitarian response is on the “verge of collapse”.

“The ability of aid groups and medical teams to respond has now all but crumbled, with temporary fixes such as a ‘floating dock’ and new crossing points having little impact,” they said in a statement.

We reported earlier (see post at 8:31 am) that the US’s $320m (£250m) temporary pier, built to take aid deliveries into Gaza, was broken by heavy seas and would take at least a week to repair.

A total of 4,500 trucks, both commercial and aid, remain waiting at the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing.

01:19 PM BST

Rafah hospital becomes ‘red zone’, says health official

The Emirati Crescent Hospital in Rafah has been forced to “suspend” its services as ongoing Israeli ground operations have severed access to the hospital, said the head of the health emergency committee in Rafah.

Dr. Marwan Al-Hams said that the vicinity surrounding the hospital had “become a red zone.”

“Citizens cannot enter or exit it, nor can medical staff, patients, and pregnant women who want to give birth. They do not have access to this hospital. This hospital became suspended, neither in service nor out of service,” Mr Al-Hams told CNN.

He added that the hospital’s nursery, operation blocks and maternity department had been destroyed by Israeli forces.

12:49 PM BST

‘No indication’ that Rafah crossing could open soon, Palestinian minister says

The Palestinian health minister said on Wednesday there was “no indication” from Israel that the Rafah crossing, Gaza’s most vital aid lifeline, could be opened soon.

“Since it was closed, we have no indication that the Israelis would like it to be opened any time soon,” the minister, Majed Abu Ramadan, told reporters at the World Health Assembly in Geneva.

Rafah, Gaza’s southernmost city, was a major entry point for humanitarian relief before Israel ramped up its military offensive on the Gaza side of the border earlier this month.

The move severed key supply lines of aid and medical supplies and threatening to worsen an already catastrophic humanitarian situation.

Thousands of aid trucks stand at the Rafah border crossing - REUTERS

12:11 PM BST

Israel sends tanks into Rafah on raids amid Gaza-wide offensive

Israeli tanks have launched raids across Rafah in defiance of the World Court for a second day on Wednesday.

The Israeli military sent its tanks into the heart of Rafah for the first time on Tuesday, despite an order from the International Court of Justice, the UN’s top court, to end its ground offensive on the city, where many displaced Palestinians had sought refuge from widespread bombardment.

The United States, Israel’s closest ally, reiterated its opposition to a major Israeli ground offensive in Rafah but said on Tuesday that Israel’s latest actions in the city did not cross Biden’s “red line”.

Israeli soldiers drive a tank near the Israeli-Gaza border, in southern Israel - Tsafrir Abayov/AP

Israeli soldiers hang their national flag from tanks as they work on a tank near the Israeli-Gaza border - Tsafrir Abayov/AP

11:55 AM BST

Erdogan: ‘Israel is not just a threat to Gaza but to all of humanity’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday hit out at the United Nations and called on the “Islamic world” to react after the latest deadly Israeli strikes in Gaza.

“The UN cannot even protect its own staff. What are you waiting for to act? The spirit of the United Nations is dead in Gaza,” Mr Erdogan told lawmakers from his AKP party.

The Turkish leader also lashed out at fellow Muslim-majority countries for failing to take action over the deadly Israeli strike.

“I have some words to say to the Islamic world: what are you waiting for to take a common decision? Israel is not just a threat to Gaza but to all of humanity,” he said.

“No state is safe as long as Israel does not follow international law and does not feel bound by international law,” Mr Erdogan added.

Turkish President attends his party's group meeting at the Turkish Grand National Assembly in Ankara - Anadolu

11:37 AM BST

Assault on Gaza to continue for at least seven more months, official says

An Israeli national security adviser has said that he expected fighting in Gaza to continue throughout 2024 at least.

Tzachi Hanegbi added that Israel is now in control of 75 per cent of the Philedelphi buffer zone, the border separating the Gaza Strip and Egypt.

“Inside Gaza, the IDF is now in control of 75 per cent of the Philadelphi corridor, and I believe it will be in control of it all with time,” Mr Hanegbi told an Israeli public broadcaster.

He added: “Together with the Egyptians, we must ensure weapon smuggling is prevented.”

11:29 AM BST

‘All eyes on Rafah’ image shared millions of times on social media following Israeli airstrike

An AI-generated image showing orderly lines of tents stretching into a dusty desert, with white structures in the centre forming the call to action “ALL EYES ON RAFAH,” has gone viral, amassing over 39 million shares as of Wednesday morning.

The image has been shared by celebrities including Palestinian supermodel sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid, actor Mark Ruffalo and singer-songwriter Kehlani.

We reported earlier that an Israeli airstrike caused a huge fire at a tented camp for displaced people in Rafah on Sunday, killing at least 45 people (see post at 8:05 am).

Footage filmed at the scene showed numerous corpses being dragged from the wreckage of the destroyed tents. In one clip, a man can be seen carrying the body of a decapitated child.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu labelled the strike a “tragic mistake”.

11:16 AM BST

Nikki Haley writes ‘finish them’ on IDF shells during Israel visit

Nikki Haley, the former Republican presidential nominee, signed Israeli artillery shells with the inscription “Finish Them!” on a Memorial Day visit to Israel.

The former South Carolina Governor visited the West Bank and northern Israel on Tuesday for a tour of a kibbutz ravaged by Hamas’ October 7 attack, where she was accompanied by Danny Danon, former Israeli envoy to the United Nations and infamous hawkish member of Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party in the Knesset.

Mr Danon shared a series of images showing Ms Haley signing an artillery shell. Alongside her note, she added that “America loves Israel!”.

A day earlier, Ms Haley criticised the Biden administration for temporarily withholding weapons in an attempt to dissuade a full-scale Israeli ground offensive on Gaza’s southernmost city of Rafah.

“What America needs to understand is - if Israel’s fighting our enemies, how can we not help them?” said Ms Haley. “I want Israelis to know you’re doing the right thing. Don’t let anybody make you feel wrong because Israel is not wrong in this.”

Finish them!



זה מה שכתבה היום חברתי, השגרירה לשעבר, ניקי היילי על פגז במהלך ביקור במוצב של תותחנים בגבול הצפון.



הגיע הזמן לשינוי משוואה - תושבי צור וצידון יתפנו, תושבי הצפון יחזרו.



צה'ל יכול לנצח! pic.twitter.com/qvLNCXPl7o — Danny Danon 🇮🇱 דני דנון (@dannydanon) May 28, 2024

10:50 AM BST

More than 36,000 Palestinians killed since beginning of war

The Hamas-run health ministry says at least 36,171 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s military offensive on Gaza since October 7.

A further 81,420 have been injured, it added.

The figures reported by the ministry do not differentiate between fighters and civilians.

People pray as killed Palestinians are taken out of the morgue of The European Hospital for burial in Khan Yunis - Anadolu

10:34 AM BST

Israel did not cross Biden’s red line with Rafah strikes, White House says

The US does not believe Israel’s latest actions in Rafah crossed a US red line, White House national security spokesman John Kirby has said.



Mr Kirby told reporters that the US was not turning a “blind eye” to the suffering of Palestinians, with his remarks coming just hours after Israeli tanks were seen in the centre of Gaza’s southernmost city.



US President Joe Biden warned Israel against launching a major military operation in Rafah, but his administration insisted on Tuesday that Israeli Defence Forces had not yet crossed its red lines.



“We have not seen them smash into Rafah,” said the US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

Mr Biden earlier this month said he would limit weapons supplies to Israel if it entered the “population centres” of Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of civilians are still believed to be sheltering.



Israel drew international condemnation for an airstrike and fire in an area crowded with refugee tents that Gaza health authorities said killed at least 45 Palestinians – many of them women, children, or elderly – at a camp for displaced people on Sunday.



Israel has said the strike targeted and killed two senior Hamas officials, and that it believes the fire could have been caused by an explosion at a Hamas weapons store nearby.



“The Israelis have said this is a tragic mistake,” Mr Kirby said.

10:15 AM BST

Three Israeli soldiers killed in Rafah booby-trap

Three Israeli soldiers were killed by an explosion in a booby-trapped building on Tuesday amid the offensive in Gaza’s southernmost city, according to an initial IDF investigation.

The soldiers all served in the Nahal Brigade’s 50th Battalion.

Three more soldiers were badly wounded, the IDF said.

The deaths bring the number of killed Israeli troops during the IDF’s assault on the Gaza Strip to 291.

09:41 AM BST

Watch: De Niro slams Trump a ‘clown’ who will become ‘dictator for life’

Actor Robert De Niro has branded Donald Trump a “clown” who will become a “dictator for life” if he is re-elected, in a speech outside the the New York City courtroom where the Republican presidential candidate’s hush money trial is being held.

De Niro, a longtime political activist and critic of Mr Trump, said when he ran for President in 2016 it was initially laughed “off like a joke”.

“We’ve forgotten the lessons of history that showed us other clowns who weren’t taken seriously until they became vicious dictators,” he said. “With Trump we have a second chance and no one is laughing now. This is the time to stop him by voting him out once and for all.”

09:22 AM BST

WHO reaches northern Gaza for first time in two weeks

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has delivered medical supplies to Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza City, marking their first mission to the northern part of the Strip in two weeks, Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

The mission delivered fuel, hospital beds, medicines and other medical supplies to the Al-Ahli hospital, Mr Tedros announced on X.

“Amid ongoing intense hostilities, WHO and partners still managed to reach Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City. First mission to the north of the Strip since 13 May,” said Mr Tedros.

He said the supplies were enough to cover the needs of 1,500 people but insisted that much more was needed.

“Al-Ahli hospital is serving twice the number of people it is designed for, lacking essential surgical supplies,” said Tedros.

He added: “No life-saving surgery can be performed in the evening due to the lack of specialized staff.”

Amid ongoing intense hostilities, @WHO and partners still managed to reach Al-Ahli Hospital in #Gaza city. First mission to the north of the Strip since 13 May.



We delivered 15,000L of fuel, 14 hospital beds, medicines and trauma supplies to cover the needs of 1,500 people.… pic.twitter.com/ipGWR2Hkkk — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) May 28, 2024

09:06 AM BST

UK police arrest 40 at pro-Palestine rally

UK police on Wednesday said that 40 people had been arrested and three officers injured after protesters refused to disperse following a demonstration in London over Israel’s latest offensive in Rafah, Gaza’s southernmost city.

The Metropolitan Police Service (Met) said the demonstrators were arrested late on Tuesday for offences including breaching public order conditions, obstructing roads and assaulting emergency workers.

It said two officers sustained minor injuries after being assaulted while a third suffered a “serious facial injury” after being struck by a bottle thrown from within the crowd.

The Met said they had launched an investigation to identify who threw the bottle.

Metropolitan Police officers face Pro-Palestinian supporters during a "Hands off Rafah, End the genocide" rally in central London - BENJAMIN CREMEL/AFP

08:49 AM BST

World’s largest humanitarian network calls for Gaza ceasefire

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has called for a ceasefire and unhampered humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip, where pockets of the war-ravaged enclave are experiencing famine.

“We desperately need a political solution that will allow us to have a ceasefire to get aid in,” IFRC President Kate Forbes said on Wednesday.

“We’re ready to make a difference. We have to have access, and to have access there has to have a ceasefire,” said Ms Forbes.

The IFRC president is a volunteer position and oversees a network that unites 191 organisations working during and after disasters and wars, such as the Palestine Red Crescent Society, which has ambulance crews in Gaza.

Palestinian children mourn following the Israeli shelling of a refugee tent encampment - Anadolu

08:31 AM BST

US pier for Gaza aid broken by rough seas

The US suffered an embarrassing setback after the temporary pier built for aid deliveries to Gaza was broken apart by heavy seas, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

It will take at least a week to repair the $320m (£250m) pier, which was erected to produce a crucial supply line for aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip by sea.

The pier will be pulled out and sent to the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, where US Central Command will repair it said Sabrina Singh, the deputy press secretary for the defence department.

“Upon completion of the pier repair and reassembly, the intention is to re-anchor the temporary pier to the coast of Gaza and resume humanitarian aid to the people who need it most,” said Singh.

Rough seas over the weekend broke four U.S. Army ships free of their moorings and damaged the temporary pier the Army had built to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza - OREN ZIV/AFP

08:05 AM BST

Global protests erupt after Israeli strike on Rafah

Thousands of people protested in Paris, others marched in New York, Israel and Lebanon amid global outcry over an Israeli airstrike that caused a huge fire at a tented area for displaced people in Rafah, and killed at least 45 people.

It comes after the International Court of Justice, the UN’s top court, ruled last week that Israel must halt its military offensive in Rafah in southern Gaza.

07:56 AM BST

Saudi accuses Israel of ‘continuous genocidal massacres’

Saudi Arabia has accused Israel of committing “continuous genocidal massacres” in Gaza, saying it holds the country responsible for “what is happening in Rafah and all across the occupied Palestinian territories”.

In one of its most strongly worded statements since the war began, the Saudi foreign ministry said Israel’s “continuous blatant violations of all international and humanitarian resolutions, laws, and norms…exacerbate the magnitude of the unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe experienced by the Palestinian people.”

Saudi Arabia was thought to be on course to normalise its relations with Israel under a US-backed plan before the war upended the process, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s refusal to commit to recognising a future Palestinian state seen as a key reason why the talks have faltered.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan attends a news conference about the Israel-Hamas war - AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

07:51 AM BST

