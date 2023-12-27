Gazan teaches English to displaced children in tent

STORY: The school houses hundreds of Gazans, many of whom are children.

The grounds of the building used to be filled with queues of students, now they are filled with queues of people lining up to get clean water and food, explained al-Nuaimi.

"Since the beginning of the war, we see our children distressed, their faces pale, sad about the damage and destruction and pain they see, we thought of cheering them up, and setting up a better atmosphere, we started with segments of recreation and games, and when we suggested the idea of classes in the tents, they liked the idea and developed a passion for it," he said.

The Gaza health ministry says Israeli forces have killed over 21,000 people, and left over 55,000 wounded in the coastal territory since October 7. Hamas killed 1,200 people and captured 240 hostages in a cross-border rampage on October 7 that was the deadliest day in Israel's history.