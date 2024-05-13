Gazans flee Jabalia as Israeli forces step up attacks

STORY: ::Palestinians flee Gaza's Jabalia as Israeli forces step up attacks

::May 13, 2024

::Jabalia, Gaza

“We don’t know where to go. We have been displaced from one place to the next. And now we have left. We don’t know where to go. We are running in the streets. I saw it with my own eyes. I saw the tank and the bulldozer. It is on that street.”

The sound of fire and shelling echoed in the background as people were seen walking and running in the streets of the camp, carrying a few items of belongings.

Tanks were trying to advance towards the heart of the camp, the biggest of Gaza's eight historic refugee camps. Residents said tank shells were landing at the center of the camp and that air strikes had destroyed clusters of houses.

Residents and medics said several people were killed and wounded in a series of air strikes on the camp overnight. Medics said they have been unable to send teams to some of the bombed areas because of the intensity of the Israeli bombardment but they have reports of fatalities.

Hamas' armed wing said its fighters were engaged in gun battles with Israeli forces in one of the streets east of Rafah, and in the east of Jabalia.

Late on Saturday (May 11), the Israeli military said forces operating in Jabalia were preventing Hamas, which rules Gaza, from re-establishing its military capabilities there.