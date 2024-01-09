Gazans can return home when you release more hostages, Israel tells Hamas

Around 85 per cent of Gaza’s population - 1.9 million people - have been internally displaced in the current conflict - MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images

Israel will not allow Palestinians to return to northern Gaza unless Hamas agrees to release more hostages, an official has said.

“We are not going to allow Palestinians to go back to their homes in northern Gaza if there is no progress with the release of hostages,” one senior Israeli official was quoted by the Axios news website on Tuesday.

The US has expressed concern after senior Israeli officials suggested Gazans should be resettled in other countries outside of Israel and the West Bank.

“Palestinian civilians must be able to return home as soon as conditions allow,” Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State said on Sunday in a press conference in Doha.

Israeli officials are coming under increasing pressure to secure the release of 136 hostages still held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The repatriation of Gazans to their homes could be used as a bargaining chip during negotiations for hostage release.

Around 85 per cent of Gaza’s population - 1.9 million people - have been internally displaced in the current conflict, and now most live in intensely overcrowded temporary accommodation in the Palestinian enclave’s south, according to the UN.

Under international law, people evacuated from an area during hostilities must be allowed to return to their homes after fighting ceases.

Asked about the return of internally displaced Gazans to their homes, an Israeli government spokesman said there was “no timeline” in place.

The spokesman said Israel wants reconstruction of areas of Gaza devastated by IDF bombings to come with guarantees that Hamas will not funnel building materials into building infrastructure that could be used to attack Israel.

Cross-border exchange of fire continued between Hezbollah and Israel on Tuesday, raising fears of an escalation.

Hezbollah on Tuesday said it retaliated for recent Israeli assassinations in Lebanon by sending drones to attack an IDF military base.

The Iran-backed group said the drones hit the base in Safed, northern Israel, some eight miles away from the border, which appears to be the further Lebanon has gone so far to hit targets in Israel since the cross-border hostilities erupted in the aftermath of the Oct 7 attack on Israel.

The IDF confirmed a strike on a base in the north but would not name the location.

