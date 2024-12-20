Who are the GB News presenters? Isabel Webster announces departure as Jacob Rees-Mogg has hours cut

Isabel Webster is set to be replaced as Eamonn Holmes’s co-presenter on the GB News Breakfast Show as part of a major 2025 shake-up announced by the right-wing channel.

Ellie Costello has been announced as her replacement for the Monday to Wednesday magazine, while Ben Leo has been added to the roster to host a weekend night show.

Holmes, who has been in poor health recently and seen in a wheelchair, split with his wife Ruth Langsford earlier this year and has since been seen with a new partner.

Miriam Cates will continue to host Dewbs & Co every other Friday but has now been added as a permanent member of staff and Josh Howie will now present Free Speech Nation.

The changes are set to kick in from 2025 – but there has still not been any news about when or if Boris Johnson will ever present a show.

Eamonn Holmes has been sat alongside Webster since 2022 (GB News)

The former prime minister announced in October 2023 that he would host a show on GB News but, more than one year on, this has still not materialised.

Webster, 41, joined the channel at its launch in 2022 but is set to move out while Mark Dolan announced on Wednesday that he had been moved on.

“GB News [has] made the decision to permanently relieve me of my duties at the channel,” he tweeted, adding another announcement would be forthcoming.

Dolan, a writer and comedian, had hosted Mark Dolan Tonight on weekends since 2021 and Mark Dolan Live on Fridays until November 2023, before being moved to the Friday Night Live show.

The surprising shake-up at GB News has also impacted Jacob Rees-Mogg, whose screen time has been reduced.

The Conservative MP will now host State of the Nation only on Mondays and Tuesdays, down from his previous four-day schedule.

Here is how the GB news presenter line-up will look in 2025.

No news: Boris Johnson (PA Wire)

What is the GB News presenter schedule?

Weekdays

GB News Breakfast: Eamonn Holmes and Ellie Costello (Monday to Wednesday), Stephen Dixon and Ellie Costello (Thursday and Friday),

Dewbs & Co: Miriam Cates (every other Friday).

State of the Nation: Jacob Rees-Mogg (Monday and Tuesday), Professor Matthew Goodwin (Wednesday to Friday).

The Briefing Room: Colin Brazier (Monday to Friday).

Dan Wootton Tonight: Dan Wootton (Monday to Friday).

Weekends

GB News Breakfast: Stephen Dixon and Anne Diamond.

Ben Leo Tonight: Ben Leo (Saturday and Sunday).

Britain's Newsroom: Various presenters, including Ben Leo on Fridays.