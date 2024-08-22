GCSE results day 2024: What time do results come out?

In England, GCSEs are now graded using a numerical system from 9 to 1, rather than A to E, as was previously the case. [Getty Images]

Hundreds of thousands of GCSE students in England, Northern Ireland and Wales are receiving their results.

Here is everything you need to know about results day.

When can you find out your GCSE results?

GCSE results for exams taken earlier this year will come out from 08:00 onwards on Thursday. If you are collecting them in person, check with your school for an exact time.

In England, GCSEs are now graded using a numerical system from 9-1, rather than A-E, as was previously the case.

Students need a 4 for a "standard pass" and 5 for a "strong pass".

In Wales and Northern Ireland, GCSEs are graded using letters, unless an exam taken in those nations comes under an English exam board.

What will the GCSE grade boundaries be?

Grade boundaries show the minimum number of marks you need for each grade.

They are decided by examiners and published on results day.

Qualifications Wales, which oversees Welsh exams, had been prepared to use statistics to set the grade boundaries to prevent marks dropping significantly below 2019 levels, because of a concern that performance in some subjects had still not recovered fully since the pandemic. This back-up plan has not been needed.

In England and Northern Ireland, the way boundaries are decided has returned to normal.

Only one change remained in place this year.

The Department for Education in England said students in maths, physics, and combined-science exams were allowed to use formulae and equation sheets for the final time. This will not be allowed in 2025.

In 2023, exam results returned to pre-pandemic levels [BBC]

How can I appeal against GCSE results?

If you don't think your grade is right, you should first talk to your school or college.

It will contact the exam board on your behalf and ask for your marks to be reviewed.

If you still think you have been unfairly graded after a review, you can ask your school or college to appeal.

If you are still not satisfied, you can request a review from Ofqual.

The charity YoungMinds says results are not the only measure of success - and if things do not turn out as you had hoped, there are lots of other ways to help you achieve your goals.

What if I fail a GCSE exam?

You can resit any GCSE exam the following academic year.

The resits for GCSE Maths and English, which are both mandatory subjects, take place from 5 November.

If you want to explore this option, you should speak to your school about the best course of action.

What happens next?

Under-18s must remain in official education or training. You may choose to stay in full-time education, start an apprenticeship or work while studying part-time.

Many pupils go on to study A-levels. International Baccalaureate (IB) is also an option.

There are also a range of vocational courses you could take, such as National Vocational Qualifications (NVQs), BTec Level 3s, TechBacs, Cambridge Technicals and (in England only) T-levels.

You could also consider an apprenticeship. Apprentices get paid a salary, as they spend 80% of their time in the workplace while being trained.

The National Careers Service has more information about your options.

When do results come out in Scotland?

Scotland has a different qualification system, with Nationals, instead of GCSEs, and Highers, which are similar to A-levels.

Results day in Scotland was on Tuesday 6 August.

