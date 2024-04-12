GECDSB changes school name to “Erie Migration District School," first ending debate

The Greater Essex County District School Board held a special meeting last Tuesday evening, presenting a Notice of Recommendation to amend the previously adopted motion to re-name the new Kingsville K-12 school on Jasperson Lane to “Erie Migration District School,” instead of “Erie Migration Academy.”

The name “Erie Migration Academy” was originally adopted at the February School Board meeting, with the recommendation coming from Kingsville/Essex Trustee Julia Burgess.

Prior to the February meeting where “Erie Migration Academy” was selected as the school name, the GECDSB put together a naming committee comprised of students from the schools that will make up the new mega school, in addition to community members. This committee held two meetings and went through 600 names submitted from the community.

For that February meeting, the naming committee selected two possibilities from which the GECDSB could choose.

The name selected has caused a lot of backlash from the community, with opposition citing concern with the process the name was selected and the problematic acronym.

The Notice of Recommendation to amend the school name passed during the special meeting that lasted around 10-minutes and fired up a few of the Trustees, who were vocally upset with the lack of debate on the matter.

Trustee Nancy Armstrong wanted to make a statement before the recommendation was tabled.

She was denied the opportunity to do so, noting that did not follow the process.

She tried to challenge that, but was denied the opportunity.

Trustee Cathy Cooke then announced she had a question, noting she knew she could tell that the School Board wanted to move through the meeting quickly. She asked who made the recommendation.

Burgess, who moved the recommendation, called a Point of Order, noting as the mover, she should be the first to speak to it.

Cooke was told that the mover – Burgess – is the maker of the motion.

Cooke argued that was not her question. She wanted to know who brought the recommendation to the meeting.

Burgess then moved the Point of Order, noting she moved it and noted Cooke’s question was not of clarification.

Cooke disagreed.

“I want to know who brought the recommendation in,” Cooke said. “I have a right to know. We have a right to know.”

A parliamentarian, Lori Lukinuk, who was at the meeting via phone to help the process, noted Cooke was not in order.

Burgess said the special meeting was called by GECDSB Chairperson, Gale Hatfield, who also attended the meeting via phone.

“I moved the motion with confidence,” Burgess said. “I moved to amend the previously adopted motion because we are at a place we haven’t been before...we have had this previous name vetted and unfortunately missed a vulgar acronym.”

However, at the February meeting, Burgess noted there was only one other individual in that room who knew of the school name before she presented it.

“It has had a lot of discussion in the public sphere, and we don’t want our students, staff, or community to be involved in the bullying associated with a vulgar acronym,” she said at last week’s meeting.

She believes the acronym for the recommended new school name “Erie Migration District School” had been vetted successfully.

“I think this is a lesson learned and it will be something we will bring forward to the Policy Committee, too, in naming and renaming. I have confidence in this. I look for support.”

Burgess wanted to immediately call the question, wanting to end debate.

The parliamentarian then announced that because the motion was taking away the right to debate, it will require a 2/3rds vote to actually end debate immediately.

Trustee Linda Qin then called a Point of Order, noting what Burgess said was not correct.

Trustee Christie Nelson, who Chaired the meeting, said that was not a Point of Order and they were calling the vote.

On the motion to end debate, it passed with seven in favour, with four opposed.

On the motion to strike “academy” from the school name and replace it with “district school,” Cooke, Qin, Armstrong, and Student Trustee Colin Pyne were opposed.

“What happened here tonight was terrible, absolutely terrible,” Cooke could be heard saying. Though Trustees were trying to call a Point of Order, Nelson called for the adjournment of the meeting.

Cooke and Armstrong could be seen hastily leaving the meeting.

At the meeting in March, the School Board heard from several delegates who opposed the decision. At the time, a motion to rescind the name to call the school Erie Migration Academy was put on the floor. It failed.

The School Board did pass, with a majority vote, a motion to review the naming policy at that time.

The school is expectedto open this fall.

Sylene Argent, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Essex Free Press