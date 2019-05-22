Gemini season is officially here, and Twitter is losing its mind with fear and excitement

May 21st marks the official start of Gemini season, and those born under the sign are feeling themselves. Here are some of our favorite tweets about it.

Well friends, it’s finally here. Gemini season (May 21st to June 21st) is officially in full swing. And truth be told, we’re a little nervous. After lolling about in Taurus season, where everything was grounded and we had time to stop and smell the roses, Gemini season is here to slap us in the face with a lot of energy and social interaction. We, and the rest of Twitter, are girding our loins for the unpredictable nature of this incoming season. But don’t worry—it’s going to be great fun.

The Gemini zodiac sign is ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication. Geminis are thinkers, talkers, and debaters. They’re airy in that they like to theorize and aren’t necessarily reliant on hard facts. Geminis can be difficult to keep up with, which is why we’re already sweating just thinking about trying to chase after our Gemini friends for the next month. Here are some of our favorite tweets about the start of the season.

The floodgates have opened, and the twins are officially on the loose.

No one:



Geminis on May 21st: pic.twitter.com/jsfeTbWt03



— DIANCA LONDON (@diancalondon) May 21, 2019

GEMINI SEASON IS UPON US. MAKE WAY FOR THE SUPERIOR SIGN pic.twitter.com/zSe5zk6a6z — Erica B. (@epcb__) May 21, 2019

My two personalities getting ready for #GeminiSeason pic.twitter.com/2BCLjM49cT — Roy THEE Graduate (@regalfrequency) May 21, 2019

We don’t hate you, Geminis! We just have a hard time, um, grasping your ideas…?

me on my way to tweet about Gemini season knowing everyone hates me pic.twitter.com/kepArxAmiP — dani || i hope i meet john (@Danitozier1) May 21, 2019

probably my favorite thing about geminis is how people openly and actively HATE us but instead of getting defensive we’re like “yeah i see where you’re coming from lmaooo” — V (@gemeauxlogy) May 21, 2019

And we’re also a little bit afraid of you, okay? There. We said it.

it's almost gemini season and everyone who has been rude to me this year is about to get a fucking EARFUL — dilara (@lamegirl1234) May 20, 2019

Once we get into the swing of things, we’ll be more than happy to celebrate the season with you. We just need some time.

geminis are some of my favorite creatures to roam this earth. enjoy your season lads. i cannot wait to celebrate with you all. i’m going to be so drunk. — MOON ☾ (@moonificent) May 21, 2019

We’re fine. Honestly, we’re fine.

All the other signs now that it’s Gemini season pic.twitter.com/Gl0aoRuvWx — Dead Man’s Zest (@OhFrickitsNic) May 21, 2019

oh god its almost gemini season pic.twitter.com/dgKHifR6wc — ᴅʀᴀᴠᴇɴ ↯ (@narrcissistt) May 20, 2019

Whether you’re a Gemini, afraid of Geminis, or somewhere in between, we can all agree that this clip of Naomi Campbell rounds out this season’s vibes perfectly.

Happy Gemini Season pic.twitter.com/jcbUTW1SGb — Rude Astrology (@Rude_Astrology) May 20, 2019

Happy Gemini season, everyone. Have fun out there.