Gemini season is officially here, and Twitter is losing its mind with fear and excitement

Olivia Harvey
May 21st marks the official start of Gemini season, and those born under the sign are feeling themselves. Here are some of our favorite tweets about it.

Well friends, it’s finally here. Gemini season (May 21st to June 21st) is officially in full swing. And truth be told, we’re a little nervous. After lolling about in Taurus season, where everything was grounded and we had time to stop and smell the roses, Gemini season is here to slap us in the face with a lot of energy and social interaction. We, and the rest of Twitter, are girding our loins for the unpredictable nature of this incoming season. But don’t worry—it’s going to be great fun.

The Gemini zodiac sign is ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication. Geminis are thinkers, talkers, and debaters. They’re airy in that they like to theorize and aren’t necessarily reliant on hard facts. Geminis can be difficult to keep up with, which is why we’re already sweating just thinking about trying to chase after our Gemini friends for the next month. Here are some of our favorite tweets about the start of the season.

The floodgates have opened, and the twins are officially on the loose.

We don’t hate you, Geminis! We just have a hard time, um, grasping your ideas…?

And we’re also a little bit afraid of you, okay? There. We said it.

Once we get into the swing of things, we’ll be more than happy to celebrate the season with you. We just need some time.

We’re fine. Honestly, we’re fine.

Whether you’re a Gemini, afraid of Geminis, or somewhere in between, we can all agree that this clip of Naomi Campbell rounds out this season’s vibes perfectly.

Happy Gemini season, everyone. Have fun out there.