Gemma Collins avoids 'Dancing on Ice' skate-off - despite pre-show fall

Gemma Collins has dodged the first Dancing on Ice skate-off, despite having to recover from a dramatic fall just an hour before the show started.
The ITV contest kicked off its 2019 series with the first six celebrities taking to the ice – including The Only Way is Essex star Collins.
I’m sorry but @missgemcollins made dancing on ice tonight😂 #gc #DOI
— Hannah Owen (@HansOwen_xo) January 6, 2019
But ‘The GC’ shared with fans news of a tough fall right before show time in an Instagram story where she filmed herself lying on the medic’s table with a member of staff sorting through plasters next to her.
She said: “Guys I had a massive fall in rehearsals, we managed to avoid the ambulance this time. Gonna need a miracle tonight.”
Understated, as always… 💅 @missgemcollins @TheMattEvers #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/ZcsWEfIUN5
— Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) January 6, 2019
Fans were cheering her and partner Matt Evers through to the next round with their Beyonce-inspired routine, but Collins seemed underwhelmed as she asked “who me?” and looked confused as to whether she or Mark Little was in the skate-off.
That moment when you find out you're safe, but somehow actually don't realise 😂#DancingOnIce @dancingonice @missgemcollins pic.twitter.com/NACsqrPsuB
— ITV (@ITV) January 6, 2019
Watching The GC on #DOI was so amazing I had to rewind and watch her all over again. Best thing I’ve seen in ages.
— Sally2Fridges💃🏻✊🏼 (@Sallysalster) January 6, 2019
I bloody love the GC, didn’t quite like her before but my god when she went off the ice and cheered 😂😂😂😂😂 what a woman #DOI
— Rach 🦄 (@rachdarlo) January 6, 2019
Collins obviously felt her ice debut had gone well despite only scoring 16 points, as she was heard bellowing in victory as she left the rink following her routine.
However, she did suffer a near miss with a small stumble midway through her skate.
She came. She saw. She did the splits! Super fun stuff from @missgemcollins 😍#DancingOnIce @dancingonice pic.twitter.com/FNcMITXyiq
— ITV (@ITV) January 6, 2019
The jury was out on whether she managed her aim of doing the splits during her performance, as the ice panel’s Mr Nasty Jason Gardiner claimed her move didn’t count as true splits.
He also told her: “It felt a little bit like a French and Saunders parody.”
@missgemcollins it takes balls to do what you did. #goldenballs Well done GC. Not a parody, but someone brave enough to do their thing. You go girl! #DOI #DancingOnIce
— Emma Cunningham (@Emmy_Lambie_Pie) January 6, 2019
Gemma Collins on ice is the best thing I’ve ever watched 😭🙌🏼😂 #DOI
— Lauren Skwarczek (@LSkwarczek) January 6, 2019
Earlier in the day, she had posted Instagram stories of her excitedly travelling to the studio, and the healthy green salad she had eaten in preparation for her performance.
Im only watching for Gemma Collins #DOI
— Robert (@thatRobster) January 6, 2019
Collins has been plagued by bumps and scrapes during her training, but had support in the audience from boyfriend James “Arg” Argent, friend Jonathan Cheban, best pal Bobby Norris, and mum Joan.
COME ON @missgemcollins ⛸
You can do this, We are all behind you!!!@dancingonice @itv NOW!!! ❄️#TeamGC #TeamGemma&Matt @themattevers 💖 pic.twitter.com/hoPVyfvHdR
— James Argent (@RealJamesArgent) January 6, 2019
Also skating tonight were Grease star Didi Conn, Coronation Street actress Jane Danson, former X Factor finalist Saara Aalto, ex-Strictly pro dancer James Jordan, and Neighbours legend Mark Little who will take on next week’s skate-off against whoever comes last from the remaining contestants.
Unsurprisingly, Jordan was amazing and topped the leader board with 30.5, but given how much Strictly viewers took against Ashley Roberts in the recent series for her prior experience, his success won’t necessarily translate to votes.
However, one former DOI pro has already tipped him to win.
I think james Jordan is a strong contender to win #Doi already… and I haven’t seen everyone yet… #poise #composure #elegance
— Frankie (@FrankieSk8) January 6, 2019
Jayne Torvill told him: “That has to be one of the best performances we’ve ever seen in week one.”
Ashley Banjo said: “Yes, there are certain advantages you take from your job, but translating that to the ice is a completely different story.”
James Jordan is literally a professional dancer! That’s his job. How is this in any way fair? #doi #DancingonIce
— Mike J-C (@MikeJ_C) January 6, 2019
Don’t think there has been a better first dance ever in #DOI than James Jordan. His biggest rival could well be the public #dilemma
— Terry Norman (@tjnnorman) January 6, 2019
James is actually better than the male pros on #DOI
— Heather (@strictlyrugby) January 6, 2019
Danson and Aalto put in decent performances for week one, but Little struggled with his routine and Conn was on the receiving end of some harsh criticism from Gardiner, who complained that she should have been better at the Grease dance routine she performed.
He said: “You’ve been dining out on that routine for 40 years. I would have expected you to bring more attack to it.”
The remaining celebrities gave us a taste of what’s to come next week in a group routine, but (spoiler) very few of them looked like they could come anywhere close to Jordan’s skill.
