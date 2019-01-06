Gemma Collins avoids 'Dancing on Ice' skate-off - despite pre-show fall

Gemma Collins has dodged the first Dancing on Ice skate-off, despite having to recover from a dramatic fall just an hour before the show started.

The ITV contest kicked off its 2019 series with the first six celebrities taking to the ice – including The Only Way is Essex star Collins.





But ‘The GC’ shared with fans news of a tough fall right before show time in an Instagram story where she filmed herself lying on the medic’s table with a member of staff sorting through plasters next to her.

She said: “Guys I had a massive fall in rehearsals, we managed to avoid the ambulance this time. Gonna need a miracle tonight.”





Fans were cheering her and partner Matt Evers through to the next round with their Beyonce-inspired routine, but Collins seemed underwhelmed as she asked “who me?” and looked confused as to whether she or Mark Little was in the skate-off.





Collins obviously felt her ice debut had gone well despite only scoring 16 points, as she was heard bellowing in victory as she left the rink following her routine.

However, she did suffer a near miss with a small stumble midway through her skate.





The jury was out on whether she managed her aim of doing the splits during her performance, as the ice panel’s Mr Nasty Jason Gardiner claimed her move didn’t count as true splits.

He also told her: “It felt a little bit like a French and Saunders parody.”

Earlier in the day, she had posted Instagram stories of her excitedly travelling to the studio, and the healthy green salad she had eaten in preparation for her performance.

Collins has been plagued by bumps and scrapes during her training, but had support in the audience from boyfriend James “Arg” Argent, friend Jonathan Cheban, best pal Bobby Norris, and mum Joan.





Also skating tonight were Grease star Didi Conn, Coronation Street actress Jane Danson, former X Factor finalist Saara Aalto, ex-Strictly pro dancer James Jordan, and Neighbours legend Mark Little who will take on next week’s skate-off against whoever comes last from the remaining contestants.

Unsurprisingly, Jordan was amazing and topped the leader board with 30.5, but given how much Strictly viewers took against Ashley Roberts in the recent series for her prior experience, his success won’t necessarily translate to votes.

However, one former DOI pro has already tipped him to win.

Jayne Torvill told him: “That has to be one of the best performances we’ve ever seen in week one.”

Ashley Banjo said: “Yes, there are certain advantages you take from your job, but translating that to the ice is a completely different story.”