Gemma Collins confirms she's returning to 'Dancing On Ice' for the show's final

Gemma Collins has confirmed that she will return to Dancing On Ice for the final (ITV)

Gemma Collins has confirmed that she will be returning to Dancing On Ice for the show’s grand final on the weekend.

With the latest series coming to an end on Sunday 10 March, the show confirmed that all the celebrities who took part in the series would be returning.

However, speculation was rife about whether or not Collins would return to the ice rink following her fallout with Dancing On Ice judge Jason Gardiner.

With just days to go before the grand final, Collins has confirmed that she will be joining her fellow DOI contestants, during an interview with Jonathan Ross on his show.

Read more: Gemma Collins ‘scared for her life’ after spotting man outside her home

Gardiner has been accused of fat-shaming and bullying Collins. (PA Images) More

Explaining what has been happening behind the scenes, the TOWIE star told the host: “I did pull out and then I thought, to everyone that has supported me, for my own self esteem, I am not going to back down to anybody.

“I am going to walk back in on that show on Sunday night and I am going to skate like it’s the last day of my life.”

Collins’ return to the show will also see her reunite with skating partner Matt Evers.

Read more: James Argent allegedly tells Gemma Collins she has ‘more rolls than Greggs’

It remains to be seen whether or not ‘the GC’ will say anything to Gardiner after she hit out at him over the latest comments he made about her where he compared her to a fridge.

Gemma will be seen reuniting with her Dancing On Ice partner Matt Evers (ITV) More

Sharing a screenshot of a news article detailing the comments, Collins added the caption: “I’m really tired of being BULLIED by this man …. I wish you would stop …..”

“It’s very very upsetting and hurtful let it go Jason stop bullying me ENOUGH is ENOUGH I won’t be bullied any more making me feel uncomfortable to come back to the final on Sunday ! I was looking forward to Sunday but won’t be anywhere near someone who’s BULLYING me,” she added.

“This is NOT ACCEPTABLE on any level comparing any human to an electrical appliance is not acceptable #STANDUPTOBULLIES.”

Following the backlash, Gardiner apologised for his comments.