Gemma Collins left in tears by 'Dancing on Ice' judges' comments

Katie Archer
Contributor
(ITV)

Gemma Collins’ Dancing on Ice routine had no fairytale ending as she was left in tears over her scores and Jason Gardiner turned down an offer to be mates.

The ITV skating contest had a fairytale theme on Sunday evening and The Only Way is Essex star Collins certainly looked the part in her evil queen outfit – but her performance was cautious and stilted following her fall during last week’s episode.

And to add insult to injury judge Gardiner, who she had previously fallen out with live on air, denied that they’d become friends when she claimed they had buried the hatchet.


Collins, bursting into tears after being scored 13.5, cried that she had lost all her confidence since the fall.

As she agreed with Gardiner’s critique that she didn’t stay in character, she told host Holly Willoughby: “We’ve become sort of friends now.”

But Gardiner replied: “I wouldn’t go that far,” as she told him: “That’s a shame.”





However, viewers started to lose their patience with The GC being voted back in week after week, as Saira Khan went home following a skate-off with Ryan Sidebottom.




Despite the theme, it’s been less than a fairytale week for many of the contestants – including Jane Danson, who fainted during a rehearsal just hours before the live show.

The brave Coronation Street star still made it out onto the ice, being given the ok from medics after her dramatic moment.

Jane fainted during rehearsals (ITV)


Melody Thornton also had a shaky time in training, suffering a bad fall that saw her come crashing down on her chin although she still put in a strong performance on Sunday night.

Polished performer Saara Aalto managed to fall and hit her head seconds before her live routine began, but even that didn’t knock her off her stride and she scored a nine from Gardiner for her puppet-themed skate.

However, James Jordan had a dream of a skate after taking ballet lessons during the week, and scored a series high of 36.5 with Wes Nelson close behind on 34.

