Gemma Collins left in tears by 'Dancing on Ice' judges' comments

Gemma Collins’ Dancing on Ice routine had no fairytale ending as she was left in tears over her scores and Jason Gardiner turned down an offer to be mates.

The ITV skating contest had a fairytale theme on Sunday evening and The Only Way is Essex star Collins certainly looked the part in her evil queen outfit – but her performance was cautious and stilted following her fall during last week’s episode.

And to add insult to injury judge Gardiner, who she had previously fallen out with live on air, denied that they’d become friends when she claimed they had buried the hatchet.





Collins, bursting into tears after being scored 13.5, cried that she had lost all her confidence since the fall.

As she agreed with Gardiner’s critique that she didn’t stay in character, she told host Holly Willoughby: “We’ve become sort of friends now.”

But Gardiner replied: “I wouldn’t go that far,” as she told him: “That’s a shame.”

#DancingOnIce Yay!!!!! Jason and Gemma are friends again!!!! Oh. Wait. No. They’re not 😂😆 jeez Jason 🙄🤷🏻‍♀️😂 #dancingonice thought it would be too good to be true!! @missgemcollins @officialJasonG pic.twitter.com/qsyPOYSpUX — Diary Of An OTD Girl (@DiaryOtdGirl) February 3, 2019





Who reckons @missgemcollins and Jason will have a spin of series after #DancingOnIce ‘Gemma and Jason on tour, building friendship’ 😂😂 — CC (@cc_catalano) February 3, 2019





Gemma just got mugged right off by Jason 😩😂 #DancingOnIce — Karis McIntyre (@karismc89) February 3, 2019





Jason, Gemma was actually being really nice to you, it was rude of you to throw her friendship offer back in her face live on tv. Gemma, you showed grace and politeness. Well done @missgemcollins #DancingOnIce — Julie (@Jingyd33) February 3, 2019





However, viewers started to lose their patience with The GC being voted back in week after week, as Saira Khan went home following a skate-off with Ryan Sidebottom.

#dancingonice shocking that gemma isn't out of the competition. She's the worst dancer by a mile. She just turns up and people vote for her . Why? — joanne ford (@joford22) February 3, 2019





Every week Gemma stays in the show is losing all credibility #DancingOnIce — Ben Cramp (@BenCramp2) February 3, 2019





Gemma has a big fan base but it's not a popularity contest its a skating contest. She should be gone, she practically stood still. #DancingOnIce — LiveloveLaugh (@caroline3136) February 3, 2019





Despite the theme, it’s been less than a fairytale week for many of the contestants – including Jane Danson, who fainted during a rehearsal just hours before the live show.

The brave Coronation Street star still made it out onto the ice, being given the ok from medics after her dramatic moment.

Jane fainted during rehearsals (ITV) More

Thank you for all your lovely messages. Its been a tough day but i’ve had the best team looking after me. Thank you so much 😘 — Jane Danson (@RealJaneDanson) February 3, 2019





Melody Thornton also had a shaky time in training, suffering a bad fall that saw her come crashing down on her chin although she still put in a strong performance on Sunday night.

Polished performer Saara Aalto managed to fall and hit her head seconds before her live routine began, but even that didn’t knock her off her stride and she scored a nine from Gardiner for her puppet-themed skate.

However, James Jordan had a dream of a skate after taking ballet lessons during the week, and scored a series high of 36.5 with Wes Nelson close behind on 34.

Read more

Christopher Dean says Gemma Collins fall wasn’t a fake

Gemma Collins set to join Good Morning Britain

James Argent talks weight gain and sobriety