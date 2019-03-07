Gemma Collins WILL skate in Dancing on Ice final despite Jason Gardiner row

From Digital Spy

Whether you love her or hate her, you can't deny that Gemma Collins is far from BORING!, which is why we're thrilled to learn she'll return to Dancing on Ice this weekend.

Just days after putting her plans to return to the rink on ice, The GC has now confirmed that she will be back to perform during Sunday's (March 9) grand final.

Appearing on this week's Jonathan Ross Show, Gemma revealed that she will not be "backing down to anybody", hinting at her frosty relationship with judge Jason Gardiner.

"I did pull out," The GC admitted. "And then I thought, to everyone that has supported me, for my own self-esteem, I am not going to back down to anybody.

"I am going to walk back in on that show on Sunday night and I am going to skate like it's the last day of my life."



No more face-plants though, OK?

Earlier this week, Gemma accused Jason of "bullying" her, after the judge said he thought "The GC" was actually a type of "refrigerator".

"I'm really tired of being BULLIED by this man," the reality queen wrote on Instagram. "I wish you would stop".

She added: "I was looking forward to Sunday but won't be anywhere near someone who's BULLYING me... this is NOT ACCEPTABLE on any level comparing any human to an electrical appliance is not acceptable".

The Jonathan Ross Show will air Saturday (March 9) at 9.20pm on ITV. The Dancing on Ice live final airs the following day at 6pm, also on ITV.



