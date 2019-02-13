Though she’s claimed that rumours of diva behaviour were greatly exaggerated, Gemma Collins threatened to quit Dancing On Ice four times.

Her pro-skating partner Matt Evers has said that he had to ‘talk down’ The Only Way Is Essex star on numerous occasions while making the ITV show.

However, he praised her for sticking with the show for as long as she did, referencing her brief stint on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

She famously lasted only three days before quitting the jungle game show.

Speaking to Heart FM, Evers said: “Gemma Collins did six weeks on Dancing On Ice. She was in the jungle for two-and-a-half days [before quitting].

“There were quite a few times that I thought she was going to walk. Three or four times I thought, ‘This could be it’.

“I always had to talk her down. If it wasn’t her nerves it was something else. There was a lot of conversation between us. A lot of 2am text messages saying, ‘You can do this’.”

Collins’ tenure on the show was brief and dramatic, featuring a live spat between her and judge Jason Gardiner, during which she accused him of selling stories about her to the tabloids, and a face plant during one routine.

She later brought a Shaman called Sue in to cleanse the rink of bad vibes.

“It was time to go, it really was,” added Evers. “Gemma was relieved she knew she had done her time with the show, she knew they were much better ice skaters in the competition.

“We were both very relieved to be kicked out as it had got to the point we couldn’t keep up with the other dancers, or the judges’ challenges.”

The show continues on ITV this Sunday.

