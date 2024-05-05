Gen V Producers Say the Late Chance Perdomo’s Role Will Not Be Recast for Season 2 — Read Statement

The Gen V team is addressing how Season 2 will move forward following cast member Chance Perdomo’s untimely death in March.

“As we continue to navigate the tragic loss of Chance Perdomo, everyone at Gen V is determined to find the best way to pay respect to his memory,” producers wrote in a statement posted on the show’s Instagram page.

“We won’t be recasting the role, because no one can replace Chance,” they continued. “Instead, we have been taking the time and space to recraft our Season 2 storylines as we begin production in May.

“We will honor Chance and his legacy this season,” the statement concluded.

Perdomo passed away as the result of a motorcycle accident in the final days of March. He starred as Andre Anderson, a student with magnetic manipulation capabilities, in The Boys spinoff.

“We can’t quite wrap our heads around this,” the Gen V producers said in a statement released shortly after his passing. “For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person. Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight.”

The series debuted in September 2023 and was renewed for Season 2 in October.

