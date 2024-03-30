Gen V star Chance Perdomo dies, aged 27

Stuart C. Wilson - Getty Images

Gen V star Chance Perdomo has died at the age of 27.

Perdomo, a BAFTA-nominated actor who also appeared in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, passed away following a motorcycle accident, his representatives have confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Chance Perdomo's untimely passing as a result of a motorcycle accident. Authorities have advised that no other individuals were involved," a statement from his representatives reads.

"His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest. We ask to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother."



Prime Video

Perdomo played Andre Anderson in The Boys spin-off Gen V, and the producers of the Amazon Prime Video series released a statement on X following the news.

"We can't quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, and incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person. Even writing about him in the past tense doesn't make sense."

The statement continued: "We are so sorry for Chance's family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight."

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television also paid tribute to the star, saying: "The entire Gen V family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo.

"Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television extend our heartfelt thoughts and support to Chance's family and all who loved him at this difficult time."

Production on the second series of Gen V, which was due to begin next month, has been delayed indefinitely.

Born in Los Angeles in October 1996, Perdomo grew up in Southampton and became a member of the National Youth Theatre on leaving school, later training at the Identity School of Acting.

Netflix

Early roles included Shakespeare & Hathaway and Midsomer Murders, while he was BAFTA nominated for his role in the 2018 BBC Three drama Killed By My Debt, based on the true story of a medical courier named Jerome Rogers.

He featured on all four seasons of Netflix's The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina as Ambrose Spellman, Sabrina's cousin.

Perdomo also had a key role in the After movie series as Landon Gibson.

